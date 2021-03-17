Refugio’s critical first responders have finally secured their completed home after an arduous years-long battle.
The Refugio Fire Station, located at 608 Commerce St., finished its reconstruction on March 15, providing a sliver of closure to a chaotic situation. The previous station had been demolished based on damages beyond repair from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
With construction crews done with their end of the deal, focus now turns to receiving monetary assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes stated that talks between the city and FEMA Program Delivery Managers have been “progressing,” with a deal nearly in place.
Though not handed over quite yet, the deal would see FEMA cover for $1.9 million of the over $2 million construction price tag, with the city covering the remainder of the project.
The situation between the city and FEMA had been tricky from the start. Representatives originally told the city that they would be covered for a rebuild under obligation, or binding agreement. However, that was not the long-term stance.
“Of course, we demolished the old (station), and all of a sudden they re-evaluated it and said ‘no, it’s a repair.’ We didn’t have anything to repair,” Dukes remarked.
The re-evaluation was mainly due to a price increase in the project, ballooning from an earlier $1.2 million price point to the $2 million figure. This was due to several factors, such as the rise in material costs and the addition of ADA-compliant infrastructure.
“We had to meet certain codes, certain standards, ADA regulations, some things there were not up to those standards,” Dukes said. “If we build a new building without those in there, that will not be acceptable. So, that increased the cost some.”
One ADA-regulated improvement to the building was a handicap ramp next to stairs to the station’s bathroom, as well as a wider bathroom door to fit wheelchair individuals.
After another round of evaluating, making sure the station was up to code, the obligation for rebuild looks to be back on, including the $1.9 million coverage. Dukes noted that this isn’t her first go-around with FEMA on discussions, dealing with what she believes is her eighth different FEMA representative.
If the discussions had gone differently, the city was prepared for anything to fit the large bill, including taking out substantial loans.
“We were already thinking about another loan so that we could cover (the project, because) it was a lot of money out of our budget,” Dukes said. “We were living, like how a person lives paycheck to paycheck. The city’s doing that.”
With the opening of the new compliant facility, and the progressing talks with FEMA, the situation looks a little brighter in Dukes’ eyes.
“We’ve already spent a little over $2 million on it, but we’ll take that $1.9 if they give us that, that’ll help a lot.”
