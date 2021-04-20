Cooking up results for the community is nothing new for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, and that came full circle for the 2021 RVFD Fish Fry fundraiser event.
The first outing for the RVFD took place while the crew was still working out of their mold-infested, hurricane-torn old station, using the event to raise awareness about the department’s plight. Now, the 2021 event coincides with contractors working through finishing touches on the brand-new CW Pullin Memorial Fire Station. Around 600 plates were served on April 2.
“It was great,” RVFD Chief Ronnie Williams said. “We had a phenomenal turnout ... the way we did the drive-thru, we got comments on that, there was very little wait time. We have the ability to cook a lot of fish, fry a whole lot of product, in a time to keep up, so we were able to keep up with two serving lines.”
The new station is salvation for a department thrown a windy curve in the form of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
“When Hurricane Harvey came through, we took six hours of 130 mph winds, and that completely destroyed the roof,” Williams said. “Over time, the roof leaked every time it rained, everything in there got wet ... (a lot of equipment) got pretty messed up during the storm.”
For the remainder of 2017 through May 2019, RVFD was stuck in the mold-ridden, leaky station. The conditions created havoc on equipment, fading paint and providing rust issues that are still being worked out today.
The most precious equipment of all, the fire truck vehicles, also faced considerable challenge.
“Everything in (the old building) was mold,” Williams said. “Before we could put our trucks in the temporary fire station, we had to detail our trucks. If you’ve never detailed a fire truck, you’ve never had fun. There’s a whole lot of stuff on a fire truck that needs washed and cleaned. It was wet, damp, it never got a chance to dry out because of the dew ... it was a long process to get everything approved, everything going, it was a long, ugly marathon there for a while.”
The process for the new station started with communication from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), as FEMA engineers determined the old building was more than 50 percent damaged, requiring full replacement. To make sure a deal was reached, RVFD and Refugio city officials among others sat in and “plead the case” for a new permanent home.
“They are taking care of you and I’s federal tax dollars,” Williams said. “You have to prove that everything is in order ... that X, Y, and Z happened and not A, B, and C, so it meets the criteria for complete replacement.”
To assist in the process, U.S. District 27 Rep. Michael Cloud picked a surrogate to stand in meetings and assert the city’s need for a new building. After many discussions, and several FEMA representatives later, RVFD was finally ready for replacement.
“(At FEMA), you get someone assigned to you, then 6-8 months later, they move on and they get another person assigned to you,” Williams said. “It’s kind of an evolving process. Any time you do a project like that, don’t think it’s going to be a sprint to the finish, it’s going to be a marathon ... but, it all got resolved, got to the point where it wasn’t a repair, it was a complete replacement ... that’s been all proved.”
While the project was ongoing, grant firm Grantworks helped ink a deal with Rebuild Texas to build a temporary, three-stall fire station for RVFD, giving volunteers a cleaner abode in May 2019.
Now, the department is primed for a permanent home, with several alterations and improvements. The former 10-bay station will now be an eight-bay facility, to make room for a more coherent office structure. Previously, office rooms, meeting rooms and a kitchen were scattered throughout the building. Now, the space will be neatly occupied within the two sacrificed bays.
“(The station is) more organized, a more workable situation,” Williams said. “We gave up two bays, and put everything in one place.”
FEMA, as well as prior insurance money given to the city, will foot the majority of the $2 million bill. The federal funds paid for meeting ADA, windstorm and other building requirements, but not additions to the building RVFD saw fit. For example, extra showers for both men and women brought into the station will not be from federal funding, but rather taken from city reserve funds.
“What the federal government will do when they come in, they are going to replace what you had, and bring it up to codes and standards,” Williams said. “They’re not going to make improvements.”
While Williams couldn’t give an exact beginning date on the new station, he stated it would be sometime in the near future. Seeing the project come to fruition through prior hardship, he said, is a testament to the “sense of pride” of the RVFD family.
“It’s been amazing, this group of individuals, what they’ve been able to endure, and still want to volunteer and be a part of it. You really can’t say enough about these people. The members of this department have taken it on, they’ve worked and continued to provide a service to the community. They haven’t complained, they understand that this is the hand we’re dealt and this is what we’re having to deal with. To see the attitude, the volunteer spirit still there (is amazing).”
New members, recruits and inquiries have been frequent for what Williams calls a “thriving” department. For him, going through three locations in a three-year span was just another hurdle to jump when it comes to saving local lives.
“Things like that don’t typically bother me because there’s not one thing I can do about it, but work and make it better. Just part of the job, I guess.”
