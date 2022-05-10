The Flatonia Bulldogs ended the Refugio Lady Cats’ softball season on April 28 with a 15-2 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three Class 2A bi-district playoff series in Refugio.
Flatonia 6, Refugio 2
Flatonia’s Annie Charanza scattered five Refugio hits and struck out 14 as the Bulldogs took a 6-2 win over the Refugio Lady Cats in Game 1 of their Class 2A bi-district series on April 27 in Flatonia.
The Lady Cats pulled within 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning on Melissa Deleon’s two-run single.
Flatonia answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Refugio 15,
Falls City 14
The Refugio Lady Cats captured the District 30-2A softball championship on April 22 with a thrilling 15-14 victory over the Falls City Beavers in Falls City.
The game ended in dramatic fashion when Falls City’s Mylee Soliz was tagged out by Refugio catcher Hollie Eads at the plate trying to score from first base on a bases-loaded double by Tindel Dziuk.
Left fielder Brenna Sims fielded the ball, threw to third baseman Sara Henning who then threw to Eads for the tag out.
