The good doctor came to Refugio Elementary School this past week, bringing great reads and better memories along the way.
Dr. Seuss Week, a longtime celebration of children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel and his March 2 birthday, colored the minds of the younger RES students the week of March 1-5. The author’s selections were chosen for read-aloud sessions by teachers, while students were able to take part in dressing up for several theme days.
The celebration is a special return to highlighting an icon in children’s literature.
“We’ve been doing this for decades now ... every year we celebrate Dr. Seuss for the whole entire week,” RISD district librarian Anna Garcia said. “Two years ago, we had a bat infestation, so that put a damper on it. This last year, we had COVID, so we’ve had a really good time celebrating it this year.
Dress-up days began Monday, March 1, with “My Many Colored Monday.” Students wore as many colors as they could while being treated to a reading of Seuss’ “My Many Colored Days.” Garcia points out this selection as an example of the author’s “great messages.”
“It deals with different emotions,” she said. “It’s more geared (for) pre-K to maybe a second-grader, and that dealt with teaching the children different emotions they may have.”
March 2 was “Terrific Hat Tuesday,” with students bringing in their most fun headwear. “Wacky Wednesday” took place on March 3 (wearing wacky clothes and hair), followed by “Thing 1 & Thing 2 Thursday” (wearing red and blue) on March 4.
The finale took place Friday, March 5, with “Fun Socks Friday,” featuring the silliest of footwear.
Small bursts of fun throughout the theme days kept the energy up for the eager readers.
“While we are walking around, I’ll go to the cafeteria and ask students a question, like what is the theme, what is the message of that book,” Garcia said. “If they get it correct, they get a little Dr. Seuss bookmark or little incentives that we have for them.”
Other reads for the youth included Seuss classics “Sneetches and Other Stories,” “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!,” and “The Butter Battle Book.” The material is not only exciting, but serves a greater purpose in social education.
“Don’t judge a book by it’s cover, those types of messages, those books are selected for that purpose,” Garcia said.
Born on March 2, 1904 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Geisel would pick up the Dr. Seuss pen name as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College, eventually writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the banner. The Seuss media reach has gone to theatre, television and film, most recently in the 2018 film adaptation of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
