Former Refugio police Officer Lee Jordan was found not guilty of injuring an infant by a jury on Wednesday.
The jury needed less than 30 minutes in deliberation to come to the verdict.
Jordan was indicted by a Refugio County grand jury on one count of injury to a child in April 2021.
The charge stemmed from a March 2021 traffic stop in Refugio during which Jordan administered paper spray into a vehicle. An occupant in the vehicle was a 3-day-old infant.
The mother of the infant testified during the trial that her child's eyes were swollen shut from the pepper spray.
