There will be four polling places in Refugio County for the May 7 general election, which includes races for two Bayside councilmember spots and three seats on the Refugio County Memorial Hospital board of directors.
Also on the ballot for Woodsboro residents is a proposition to increase the Town of Woodsboro local sales and use tax.
Two Texas constitutional amendment propositions are also on the ballot.
Incumbents Charmaine Briseno and Ken Dahl are facing opposition for their Bayside city council seats. Donna Easton is challenging Briseno for the Place 2 seat, while Dahl is being challenged by Jimmy Simmons for his Place 3 seat.
Incumbent Harry Lawson is facing opposition from Rodger Breeden for the Place 2 spot on the hospital board, while Tara Stephenson is seeking to unseat incumbent Bob Koonce for Place 3.
Sandra Ermis, hospital board president, is being challenged by Rosemary Vega for Place 4.
Proposition A on the Precinct 1A and 2 ballots calls for the Town of Woodsboro to adopt a local sales and use tax at a rate of two percent.
The two Texas constitutional amendment propositions are related to residence homesteads.
Proposition 1 calls for “authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2 calls for “increasing the amount of a residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Following are the four polling locations in Refugio County:
• Precincts 1, 3 and 3A: Refugio Community Center, 305 Swift Street, Refugio
• Precincts 1A, 2 and 2A: Woodsboro ISD Eagle Dome Multipurpose Center, 508 Kasten Avenue, Woodsboro
• Precinct 4A: Bayside Community Center, 4833 10th Street, Bayside
• Precincts 4A and 4B: Clark Adkins Community Center, 215 Oleander Avenue, Tivoli
All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
