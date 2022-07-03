The towns of Woodsboro, Bayside and Tivoli will celebrate the Fourth of July with parades on Monday, July 4.
The Woodsboro Lions Club will host its annual event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. The event will include vendors, live music, an auction and raffle drawing.
The Bayside Fourth of July Committee will host its annual event that will culminate with a fireworks show at the Bayside-Richardson Cotton Gin.
The event will begin at Rooke Park at 3:15 p.m. with the parade lineup at the Bayside Community Center. The parade will start at 4 p.m. The event will also include a horseshoe tournament and live music.
A parade in Tivoli will be held at 11 a.m.