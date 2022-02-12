Bradi Fox-Smith recorded a double-double by scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the Refugio Lady Cats to a 46-40 District 31-2A basketball win over the Kenedy Leopards on Jan. 25 in Refugio.
Chay Callis added 12 points and also had three rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Refugio was also led by Presleigh Barber, who had six points and nine rebounds; Smyia Dubose, who had three points, four rebounds, five assists, and five steals; and Mariah Boyd, who had three points, eight rebounds, and one steal.