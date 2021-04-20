Generous spirit Slack passes on

Jack L. Slack, one of Refugio’s most unique business minds, was remarked to have “ran everything” during his 68 years in the area.
Slack, a longtime community figurehead, passed away in Bryan on March 26, leaving behind an entrepreneurial legacy at the age of 93.
Born in Taylor, Texas, on Dec. 27, 1927, to Armond and Lillie Ashley Slack, Jack worked on the family dairy farm as a youth and graduated as 1944 Taylor High School class valedictorian. At the age of 16, he loaded his wares onto a train headed to College Station, where he excelled in mechanical engineering and was a Commanding Officer at Texas A&M.
“Like most Aggies, he got infected with A&M early on,” son Michael Slack said. “By the time he had graduated A&M, he had a decorated career … not only as a student, but in corp cadets, being a Company Commander. He was a bonafide Aggie, and he introduced us to A&M as children, taking us to A&M (football) games.”
An “Aggie by example,” Jack helped lay the groundwork for his four offspring to attend the institute.
“I know he made believers out of us, because we traveled to Forth Worth to watch A&M play TCU in the early ’60s, and TCU defeated A&M,” Michael said. “My younger brother Doug cried all the way back to Refugio. He had infected us pretty well by then.”
After graduation, Slack headed to work for the Oil & Gas Division of the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin, eventually heading to the Refugio area to do product research in local oil fields. While living in Refugio, he met and married his love, Frances Alleene (Fran) Boone from Woodsboro. The two wed on July 16, 1950.
A return to Refugio followed a stint in Austin as Slack took an engineering position with Quintana Petroleum. He raised a family at the Quintana oil camp before building a home on the north end of Refugio County. The Slack homestead would later be nicknamed “Plumnelly” by a housekeeper who deemed the land “plum out of Refugio and nellyto Goliad.”
“After you’ve been raised in an oil camp … being able to live in a home that was designed to accommodate six people was quite an upgrade for us … we couldn’t believe the difference as children,” Michael said. “We were thankful for the place.”
A post-Quintana career saw Slack take a vested interest in Refugio’s growth, launching several successful businesses and founding Jack Slack Engineering. He became active in the Refugio Rotary Club, heading up the organization’s foreign exchange student program. The action then led Slack down a further educational path, being elected to the Refugio ISD school board. He remained in the position for 10 years.
“He was always interested in education … it was just a natural thing that he ran for and was elected to,” Michael said.
His devotion to First United Methodist Church in Refugio was also a life-long endeavor, bringing his business acumen to the church board and being directly involved in expanding the church’s educational facilities.
The lifetime of dedication to the Refugio community was rewarded in 1991, when the county recognized Slack as Refugio County Citizen of the Year.
“He took on positions, he took on responsibilities, he did them well,” Michael said. “He would lead by example in the church by giving when he didn’t have the money to give. He would lead by example in the Rotary Club, in (his industries). He would lead by example in the business community by helping others establish business, being a sounding board for those that were wanting to start businesses and wanted his advice. He was a person that led by example of the many hats he wore, I think he wore them quite well.”
Despite the ongoing success, Slack never felt complacent or cocky, being involved in something Refugio-related on a “24/7/365” basis.
“The one thing that was true of him … is that (he) never held (himself) as better than or different than anyone in that community,” Michael said. “He really identified with everybody, and appreciated who they were in the community. That was a great example for us in our household, seeing that my dad respected everyone for who they were and what they can contribute, and what their needs were. He was a generous man, sometimes in ways we did not know at the time.”
For those wishing to commemorate the passing of Jack L. Slack with a contribution, the family has designated three organizations: The First United Methodist Church of Refugio to which he belonged, the Texas A&M University Association of Former Students, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date, which the family states “will be a gathering to roast, toast and thank Jack Slack for the many gifts and memories, including pranks, he left with us.”
