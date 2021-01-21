Gladystene Brown, 91, passed away January 17, 2021. She was born July 1, 1929, in Refugio to the late John and Jamie Tyson House.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John L. Brown; sons, Edward Brown and Melvin Brown; three daughters, Lenora Ricks, Birdie Brown and Dovie Brown.
She is survived by her son, Elvin Brown; daughters, Charlotte Shelton, Melody Brown, Johnnie Moreno, Mary Brown, Patricia Brown, Elaine Clark and Lois Puca; 24 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery in Refugio.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.