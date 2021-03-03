'Golden' return set for April

A golden return to Refugio is just weeks away.
The city location of Golden Chick at 300 N. Alamo St. will be back in operation by the end of April, with the restaurant’s corporate office pegging April 26 as the target date for re-opening. Shut down in the wake of Hurricane Harvey damage, the one-stop chicken shop is a more than welcome return in 2021.
“We can’t wait to open it ... it was one of our original 25 restaurants, and it was time for it to be rebuilt,” Golden Chick Vice President of Marketing Howard Terry said.
Building operation will be handled by one of Golden Chick’s franchisees, Allen Tharp LLC, with Terry stating that reconstruction is “right in the phase” of completion.
“It’s been there for (more than) 30 years, so, it was just time to scrape and rebuild,” Terry said. “It’s gonna be a beautiful new prototype restaurant with the latest Golden Chick design, better drive-thru, cooler dining room, all that stuff. I think you’ll be very impressed.”
The updated building design will come with a decor package Terry calls “classic Texas” and “very comfortable.” Ceilings will be tinted and copper-colored, while seating will be updated with a grey color scheme. Lighting will be less bright than what is typically seen in a casual dining or quick service restaurant, part of the company’s desired “contemporary and cool, but not brash” design.
A deli display case will also be implemented for on-the-go and impulse buy items. Residents will be able to dine in at the restaurant at re-launch, with the company being “very conscious” of social distancing and other safety protocols.
“When that restaurant opens, it’s going to be a state of the art,” Terry said.
A similar location re-launch was held in 2020 with Golden Chick’s Beeville location, which Terry says has been a “wildly successful” endeavor. He reported that the restaurant has seen a 50 percent increase in service than before the re-launch, even with the COVID-19 pandemic taking a bite out of the industry.
The continued customer support is one more step in the right direction for the company as the Refugio location re-opens.
“Our drive-thrus, curbside, delivery options are kind of fit to the new norm of how people are eating,” Terry said. “We haven’t had a drop-off at all. What we’ve had is a lot of people have stopped going to the traditional sit-down restaurants, the Chili’s of the world ... and they’re kind of flocking to quick service drive-thrus, curbsides, which are more contactless and more convenient for their needs.”
Another business strength comes from the variety of menu items, including eight side dishes to choose from. For Refugio families with picky eaters, the plethora of options eases the most complex of palates.
“Our menu tees up very nicely to post-pandemic reality out there of how people are eating,” Terry said.
The VP stated that local patrons that grew up with Golden Chick will be rewarded for their loyalty with the updated Refugio restaurant, with the company looking to come back “better than ever.”
“(Our relationship with Refugio has) always been very strong,” Terry said. “It’s kind of got a history with us, it’s near and dear. The Refugio community is one we’ve been in for many, many years, almost 40 I believe. It was a shame to close it, but that building needed to be rebuilt, and so the decision was not to leave the community, it was to relaunch in that market.”
