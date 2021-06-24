The limitless possibilities of the 2021 Refugio County graduates bring hope for the future. This hope is best evidenced in three distinguished graduates from the county’s various schools.
As part of the graduation process, the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce announced their “Outstanding Senior Student Award,” given annually to significant graduates from Refugio High School, Woodsboro High School and Austwell-Tivoli High School. The chamber designated $1,000 in scholarship funding for the three 2021 winners, RHS grad Zavien Wills, WHS grad Hannah Rifenburgh and ATHS grad Lauren Lutz.
All schools had several candidates for the award, gauged for the scholarship based on the following criteria:
• Scholarships and academic achievement
• Leadership roles taken on during school career
• Citizenship and community responsibility
• Growth and development
• Other achievements
Receiving the award for RHS was Wills, the 2021 class salutatorian.
Wills has been a game-changer on the football field as a two-year captain and team leader. He also took charge within the walls of RHS, becoming captain of the spelling and vocabulary team, a member of student council and vice-president of the school’s National Honor Society.
An “avid” youth leader in church and community, Wills has shown the growth necessary to claim the outstanding senior honor.
“Responsibility allowed me to develop the ability to teach, mentor, and become a more dependable person,” he said. “I’ve learned that in order to succeed in something, you must put in extra work and be willing to sacrifice your own free time.”
Having been accepted into several universities, Wills is still undecided on attendance, something he calls “an exceedingly difficult decision.” Wherever the destination, he plans on majoring in business, “so that I can become a young entrepreneur and one day come back and open a business in my community to give back and raise my family in this wonderful town.”
The WHS honoree, Rifenburgh, was determined to graduate with honors, taking “advanced measures” to do so. She completed a distinguished level of achievement diploma plan at WHS, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Outside of the classroom, Rifenburgh was a student council member at WHS for four years. She was the freshman class president, sophomore class vice-president, varsity cheerleader (including cheer captain in junior year) and being named homecoming duchess.
In the athletic field, Rifenburgh took to the track for all four years at WHS, becoming a regional qualifier each year. Her freshman year, she received a regional bronze medal for her efforts in the 4x100 relay. Rifenburgh’s career accolades include Lady Eagle track newcomer of the year, Lady Eagle track fighting heart award, and the Coach Aaron Houston Lady Eagle track fighting heart “Good Enough is Not Good Enough” award.
Rifenburgh’s contributions to the Woodsboro community are vast, such as volunteering for Hurricane Harvey clean-up as well as the “Kaboom Project” to build a new Woodsboro Elementary School playground.
“I am most proud of being able to volunteer for the Kaboom Project ... I helped build the outdoor classroom platform and assisted in the playground installation.”
She credits her strong moral base to her familial foundation.
“A big contributor to my growth and development would be my family,” she said. “My family has always been civic minded and I strive to emulate similar qualities throughout my life.”
Rifenburgh plans on attending Blinn College and ultimately wants to complete her educational journey at Texas A&M. She aspires to be a “well-known” fashion blogger with her own boutique one day.
“I want to use social media and technology to make the shopping experience more exciting,” she said. “I visualize myself working from anywhere using the latest technology platforms and mediums. There is no limit to my imagination.”
The ATHS valedictorian, Lutz, was the Redfish recipient of the chamber award. On top of the academic success, the well-rounded Lutz has been a leader in student council, stage manager and actor for the school’s one-act plays, and manager for the Lady Redfish basketball unit.
“High school has taught me to take charge of my education and to set goals,” she said. “I have learned work ethic and courage.”
Outside of ATHS, Lutz is an active participant at Redeemer Lutheran Church. She plans on attending Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a major in computer science, something that can she can bring back home.
“Technology is an ever-expanding field that Refugio County needs access to everywhere, both in cities and rural areas,” she said.
