‘Healthy Soils, Healthy Life’ campaign aims to support land stewardship

County Commissioner's Court signed a proclamation on April 12 proclaiming April 24 through May 1 is Soil and Water Stewardship Week. Pictured from left are County Commissioner Stanley Tuttle (Precinct #2), Roy Payne (Precinct #1), Jessica Jones (District Clerk for CBSWCD #329), County Judge Robert Blaschke, Gary Wright (Precinct #3) and Blaine Wolfshohl (Precinct #4).