Home sweet home for Perez

Excitement was in the air at Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Refugio at the end of July.
The staff was in a celebratory mood due to resident Richard Perez being cleared to return to his Refugio home after months of rehabilitation. His scheduled release date was July 29.
Perez himself was bubbling over with joy. Several times he said, “The service here is good, but it’s time to go home.” He stated that he was looking forward to just being at home.
Perez’s sentiment is understandable since he has been away from his home for seven months. And the road back home was a lengthy one with several obstacles to overcome.
Perez contracted covid in January which left him extremely weak to the point where he could not stand. As a result, Perez became a patient at the Post Acute Medical Hospital (PAM) in Corpus Christi. He stayed there for three and a half months.
At the end of his time at PAM, Perez still needed a lot of physical rehabilitation therapy before he could be released to go home. He had several other complications and needed wound care, also.
Perez came to Mission Ridge in May. He began rehab with Mission Ridge’s Physical Therapy Assisiant Julio Serrano and Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Linda Gutierrez.
Things were not easy for Perez. He was also a dialysis patient and he did not have the use of his prosthetic leg. The prosthesis was misplaced during Perez’s stay in Corpus Christi and the process of replacing it was proving to be tedious.
Those obstacles did not deter Perez. He worked hard to regain his strength and independence. He was determined to make it. And he did.
To mark the happy occasion, the staff of Mission Ridge had a celebration for Perez that included balloons and a decorated cake to be enjoyed by the residents and staff.
Serrano presented Perez with a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Survived Rehab at Mission Ridge.”
In addition to going home, Perez had another reason to celebrate. He received his new prosthetic leg on Wednesday, July 28. It came just in time.
Mission Ridge Director of Rehabilitation Cynthis Escamilla said, “His nurses also played a huge part in getting him back to health and providing wound care.
“We are all so happy and proud of Mr. Perez for all his cooperation and motivation to get well enough to go home. We wish him the best.”
