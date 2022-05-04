Refugio Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronnie Williams wanted to honor a family legacy of firefighters the right way on April 2.
C.W. Pullin and his son, Don, were chiefs of the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department for a span of nearly 60 years. Both had previously been honored with their names on two of the RVFD facilities - the C.W. Pullin Fire Station and Don Pullin Fire Annex.
But neither had been ceremoniously and officially dedicated until April 2.
“We just wanted a proclamation to rededicate it,” Williams said. “We had never really actually had a ceremony where we read the proclamations.”
Family and friends attended the ceremony where Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes read the official proclamations.
Williams, who has been with the RVFD since 1992, served 27 years under Don Pullin, who passed away in August 2021.
“Don probably did more for the volunteer firefighting service in the state of Texas than anybody I know,” Williams said. “He was a fierce advocate for the volunteer firefighting service. He promoted it everywhere he went.”
The annex was built for the department to have a facility to work from while the fire station was being rebuilt after damages from Hurricane Harvey.
“Don didn’t want any recognition, but he and Rebuild Texas are the reasons why we have the annex building,” Williams said.
