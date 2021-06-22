Immigration becomes neverending task for RCSO

Getting messy comes with the territory for the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Pinky Gonzales and his staff work around the clock, dealing with everything from traffic stops and drug enforcement to assault and family violence. As the sheriff puts it, “it’s hard to put a monetary value on safety.”
Securing the safety of Refugio area citizens has seen the office in a whole new mess, being in the thick of a statewide undocumented immigration crisis. Since January, the RCSO has apprehended over 100 undocumented immigrants commiting crimes within the county, many involved in drug cartel activity. Cartel operatives, says the sheriff, systemically steal vehicles and smuggle humans throughout the area.
“We’ve been dealing with these human smugglers, that aren’t necessarily illegal, many of them are from here, but they’re working for the cartels and smuggling humans,” Gonzales said. “(They’re) making a lot of money. These cartels are actually making more money smuggling humans than they are with drugs right now.”
With the monetary incentive has come an unfortunate influx of crime, as the sheriff sees that area activity has gotten “more aggressive” with cartel workers having “no regard for human life or property.” Gonzales stated instances when a smuggler will drive through a fence or into a tree with up to 20 passengers aboard a vehicle, not caring about their safety.
“It’s a mess ... I’ve never seen it like this. We have spent many a man hour since January dealing with this, along with the issues we’ve had prior to this.”
In addition to smuggling, stolen vehicles have become a “big, big issue” in county law enforcement, regularly seeing cartels target larger trucks such as Ford F-250 models. To maneuver past RCSO scanners, the stolen vehicles will have alternate license plates, also stolen. Another move may be to falsify paper tags.
To combat the scourge of vehicle apprehension, the sheriff stressed vehicle safety for all area residents, imploring them to check their license plates before entering a vehicle among other potential remedies.
“Keep your vehicles locked,” Gonzales said. “I know they can break into them, but just keep them locked, don’t make it easy for these guys. A lot of these guys are finding keys. I hear a lot of people ‘I’ve never had any problem at my house,’ well there’s a first time for everything.”
If a resident catches undocumented immigration or illegal cartel activity afoot, Gonzales noted the best move is to call his office or another local enforcement agency
“Don’t try to take the law into your own hands and think you’re a John Wayne, because a lot of these guys are carrying and like I said, they don’t have any regard for human life. They’ll shoot you in a minute, especially if they know you’re not a police officer.”
The constant battle against cartel activity has taken a strain on Gonzales’ manpower and monetary resources, burning through state Stonegarden Grant funding and having to call on off-duty deputies for case assistance. One case out of the 100 RCSO has seen in 2021 may take up to 16 hours to complete.
“People need to realize we work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, holidays, no holidays, rain or shine, we continue working,” the sheriff said.
A sliver of sanity and brotherhood within the storm resides with an area sheriff’s alliance, consisting of 18 sheriffs constantly meeting and swapping tips. Together with other sheriffs and federal agencies like Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Gonzales can more readily stave off the criminal tide of 2021.
“It’s got to the point where if we don’t unite and work together like this, there’s no way we can put a dent in this,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m trying to put out a forest fire with buckets of water. It’s just overwhelming, but we’re not giving up. I don’t want those kind of people here in the county, in the state.”
An example of RCSO efforts is currently hanging in Gonzales’ office, a plaque awarded by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a perfect score on the 287g Audit. The audit (or “office of professional responsibility inspection”), conducted by ICE, tested the staff on knowledge of processing undocumented immigrants, as well as looked at the staff’s processing habits. As part of the inspection, ICE looked at staff paperwork, training records, jail facility and computer software.
The plaque hangs due to a perfect score in 2019, but the office’s consistency earned another perfect performance in 2021, continuing to impress federal partners.
“There’s a lot to processing these people,” Gonzales said. “There’s certain questions you can ask them, certain questions that you can’t ... how you conduct yourself, your complaints on how you handle these people, they’re pretty strict about this stuff.”
