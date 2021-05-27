The earliest settlers brought little more than the clothes on their backs when they immigrated to Texas. But they came from European and American societies that were in the midst of the Industrial Revolution. The products of the Industrial Revolution that the early settlers could bring were meager, for example, an iron plow, iron hand tools, sewing needles and milled wheat flour.
To start with in Texas, everything had to be done by hand or by ox or horse power. However, the immigrants knew the mechanics and the benefits of the Industrial Revolution and it did not take long for them to begin to implement it in frontier Texas.
The Industrial Revolution started in England around 1700 with the steam engine, which became the major source of mechanical energy. The first steam engine was developed in the early 1700s, but was used only to pump water out of deep coal mines. In 1778, James Watt made radical improvements to the steam engine and began to apply it to rotating industrial machines.
The transition from wind and water energy sources to steam was to power the Industrial Revolution. Two other complementary innovations were made in the late 1700s: the power spinning of cotton and flax for thread and the introduction of coke into the process for iron smelting. In 1756, after being lost for 13 centuries, the process for making concrete was rediscovered by a British engineer.
The technologies of the Industrial Revolution spread to Europe and North America, but established England’s position as the major world power.
One of the first needs in frontier Texas was for grist mills to crush corn into meal and for saw mills to cut lumber. By 1826 in Texas, the first crude wooden mortar and pestles were replaced by grist mills powered by horses or mules, one was even powered by a water wheel.
By 1833, Stephen F. Austin boasted of two steam-powered combination grist and saw mills in his colony. The Industrial Revolution had come to Texas. In 1835, the Republic of Texas chartered the Texas Steam Mill Company near Houston.Flour and grist milling were the major industries in Texas until after the Civil War.
Cotton cultivation and ginning was started by Jared Ellison Groce, resident in the Stephen F. Austin colony, in 1825. The cotton gin was invented by Eli Whitney in 1793 and the early ginning process in Texas was very labor-intensive and powered by horses. It was not until 1883 that a large steam-powered ginning plant was built by Robert S. Munger of Mexia.
Sugar began to be cultivated as a commercial crop in Brazoria County in the early 1840s. A steam-powered roller mill was used to press the liquor from the sugar cane stalks and then the stalks were burned as fuel for the steam engine or the open-kettle evaporating pans. Iron ore was mined in Texas and smelted in the first foundry in 1855.
Integral to the development of the economy in Texas was the coming of the railroad. River boats were better than ox carts, but development was limited to the areas accessible by water.
In December, 1836, the First Congress of the Republic of Texas in Columbia chartered the first railroad company. But it was not until the 1850s that the first successful rail lines were built; the first, a 20-mile stretch from Harrisburg to Stafford, opened in 1853. By 1861, there were nine railroad companies operating over almost 500 miles of track. High capital requirements kept the pace of railroad development in Texas to a slow pace, but the 1870s saw the addition of significant track mileage.
Although the first settlers in Texas came with little material goods or capital, they had in their heads what the Industrial Revolution could do and they did it. Texans were not deterred by the reaction to the Industrial Revolution that was occurring in England.
The rise of Capitalism in England had brought reactions in the form of Marxism and Romanticism, the latter a yearning for the way things used to be. D.H.Lawrence’s Lady Chatterly’s Lover was an expression of Romanticism and dissatisfaction with the results of the Industrial Revolution.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier”, was published in May 2013. His third book, “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub” was published in 2019.