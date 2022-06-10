Brenna Sims had stopped at a convenience store in Portland on her way back home from trying out for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi cheerleading team when she received a phone call from her mother.
“She was screaming,” Sims said. “She told me to look at the social media platform where they posted updates on the tryouts.”
The Refugio High School senior did as her mother, Alicia Pursch, suggested.
“I looked at it and saw my number with the ones who were selected,” Sims said. “I started screaming. I was scared people there thought I was in trouble, so I sprinted back outside into my car before they called the cops.”
Sims was one of 14 chosen to be Islanders cheerleaders for the 2022-23 academic year.
Sims’ selection was almost prophetic. When she was a youngster, Sims had several gymnastics coaches who were Texas A&M-Corpus Christi cheerleaders.
“They used to put me in little Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi uniforms. Ever since then, I was adamant that I was going to be a cheerleader there.”
Sims, who plans on studying nursing at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, almost decided not to try out. She had just completed playing softball for the Lady Cats and was looking forward to some down time before graduation.
“I wanted some freedom and more time for my studies,” said Sims, who was named the Utility Player of the Year on the All-District 30-2A softball team. “But then I decided to try out and I’m glad I did.”
Sims, who began cheerleading as a freshman, said the first day of tryouts involved tumbling and jumping.
“There were two cuts the first day,” Sims said. “They pulled us into a room and told us who wasn’t going to advance to the next round.”
On the second day, judges evaluated the candidates’ dancing and jumping, and also conducted interviews with each tryout participant.
“I don’t think I have ever been so stressed,” Sims said of the tryout. “I didn’t eat for like a week before the tryout. I wasn’t sleeping. I would practice until 2 a.m.”
The stress turned into relief and joy at a Portland convenience store.
“I felt like I was on the moon,” Sims said of the rest of her drive home. “I never thought I was going to make it. Everyone else was just as good as me.”
