Lady Cats dominate all-district softball team

The Refugio Lady Cats dominated the All-District 30-2A softball team chosen recently by the district’s coaches.
Refugio senior Hollie Eads was named Offensive Player of the Year and Refugio senior Brenna Sims was chosen Utility Player of the Year.
Refugio sophomore Elisa Flores was named Newcomer of the Year. Refugio senior Lia Ramirez received the co-Pitcher of the Year award and Meaghan Franz was selected co-Coach of the Year.
Refugio players earning first-team honors were senior Presleigh Barber, senior Makenzie Wills, junior Chadriana Callis, junior Kristal Rodriguez and sophomore Bianca Jimenez.
Woodsboro senior Katrina Lopez was named to the first team.
Refugio players making the second team were junior Ashanti Deleon, sophomore Melissa Deleon and sophomore Sara Henning. Junior Hailey Allen and sophomore Tonya Rodriguez were Woodsboro players receiving second-team selections.
Refugio’s Alyssa Carvajal and Woodsboro’s LeMay Thompson, Christyanna Tully and Alayasia Smith received honorable mention.
Falls City senior Reagan Johnson was named the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Yorktown senior Seely Metting was chosen Defensive Player of the Year.
Falls City senior Mylee Soliz was selected co-Pitcher of the Year.
Falls City’s Jameson Grasshoff was named co-Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Yorktown’s Caylen Boehm, Aubrie Ruppert and Juliana Garza; Falls City’s Sydney Wiatrek, Arden Gisler, Tindel Dziuk and Hannah Thomas; Port Aransas’ Jenny Clark; Kenedy’s Jayzlin Chapa and Cayden Lewallen; and Pettus’ Jocelyn Reyna.
Also making the second team were Falls City’s Kallee Foster, Madelyn Sekula and Ansley Gates; Yorktown’s Emie Bolting, Ayana Longoria and Jasmine Hernandez; Kenedy’s Michaela McLean, Pauline Pena and Gabby Villanueva; Pettus’ Alisynn Morin, Bella Gomez and Aleigha Hartsfield; and Port Aransas’ Ella Moore, Samantha Chastain and Bianca Martinez.
Refugio’s Sims, Eads, Barber, Ramirez, Wills, Rodriguez, Callis, Carvajal, Ashanti Deleon, Melissa Deleon, Henning, Jimenez, Elisa Flores and Emily Flores were named to the academic all-district team.
Named to the academic all-district team from Woodsboro were Remi Bolcik, Allen, Christyanna Tully, Rodriguez, Lopez, Thompson, Jazlynn Garza, Jaqulynn Tully, Aaliyah Montoya and Smith.
