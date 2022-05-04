The Refugio Lady Cats had to overcome an early 6-1 deficit to turn back the Woodsboro Lady Eagles 22-6 in a District 30-2A softball contest on April 19 in Refugio.
After the Lady Eagles struck for six runs in the top of the second inning to take a 6-1 lead, Refugio batted around in the bottom of the second inning to score 11 runs.
Presleigh Barber had a two-run triple and RBI double in the inning. Makenzie Wills drove in two more runs with a double.
The Lady Cats added five more runs in the third by capitalizing on seven bases on balls.
Brenna Sims had an RBI double and Elisa Flores added a run-scoring single to highlight Refugio’s five-run fourth inning.
Jazlynn Garza doubled in a run to start Woodsboro’s six-run outburst in the second inning.
With two outs, Chsristyanna Tully scored Garza and L’Emay Thompson with a double to put the Lady Eagles up 3-1.
Tonya Rodriguez then drove in three runs with a bases-loaded single to make it 6-1.
Refugio needed only seven hits to score its 22 runs.
Barber went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Sims was 2 for 4 with four runs scored and one RBI.
Thompson led the Lady Eagles by going 2 for 2 with one run scored.
Refugio 28,
Yorktown 12
Refugio’s Brenna Sims drove in six runs and scored five times as the Lady Cats rolled past the Yorktown Kitty Kats 28-12 to give coach Meaghan Franz her 100th career victory on April 14 in Yorktown.
The Lady Cats overcame a 4-2 deficit by scoring 10 runs in the second inning. Refugio needed only two hits in the inning as Yorktown pitchers issued 10 walks and hit one batter.
Sara Henning had an RBI single in the 10-run inning and Sims drove in two runs with a two-out single.
The Lady Cats added five runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Chay Callis and Melissa Deleon started the fourth with back-to-back singles. Barber’s RBI single was the only other hit in the inning as Refugio took advantage of three walks, an error and a hit batsman.
Makenzie Wills’ RBI single highlighted the Lady Cats’ five-run fifth.
Henning was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Sims went 2 for 2. Deleon was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Barber was 2 for 2 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Yorktown pitchers issued 24 walks in the game. Kristal Rodriguez got the win on the mound after going five innings and striking out six.
