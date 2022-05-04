The Woodsboro Lady Eagles rallied from a 5-4 deficit with a six-run seventh inning to take a 10-7 District 30-2A softball win over the Kenedy Leopards on April 15 in Kenedy.
Tonya Rodriguez opened the seventh inning with a double and was followed by a single off the bat of Hailey Allen.
The Kenedy center fielder misplayed Allen’s single, allowing Rodriguez and Allen to both score.
Alayasia Smith reached on an error and L’Emay Thompson singled. Remington Bolcik scored Smith with a single. With two outs, Christyanna Tully’s flyball was misplayed by the Kenedy left fielder, allowing Thompson and Bolcik to score. Katrina Lopez later singled and Tully scored on an errant throw by the Kenedy center fielder.
The Leopards scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but Allen held off the comeback bid by getting a groundout to end the game.
Allen’s three-run triple highlighted a four-run Woodsboro first inning.
Kenedy managed just one hit in the game, but capitalized on six Woodsboro errors and six bases on balls.
Allen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Rodriguez went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and Thompson was 2 for 3 with one run scored.
Lopez struck out 12 over six innings.
