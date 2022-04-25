The Woodsboro Lady Eagles scored 17 runs in the third inning on April 12 to cruise to a 23-6 District 31-2A softball win over the Runge Lady Jackets in Woodsboro.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Eagles had 13 hits. Katrina Lopez went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, four runs scored and four RBI.
Tonya Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, two runs scored and five RBI.
L’Emay Thompson went 2 for 3 with a triple, double, two runs scored and four RBI.
Hailey Allen was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.
Emma Fricks drove in four runs and scored twice.
Lopez got the win by striking out three and allowing just two hits.
Falls City 18, Woodsboro 3
The Falls City Lady Beavers came back from a 3-0 deficit with 10 runs in the second inning and eight in the third to down the Woodsboro Lady Eagles 18-3 in a District 31-2A matchup on April 9 in Falls City.
Woodsboro took advantage of a Falls City error and two passed balls to score twice in the first inning.
The Lady Eagles expanded their lead to 3-0 in the second inning when Tonya Rodriguez’s RBI single scored Katrina Lopez.
Woodsboro was plagued by nine errors in the game.
