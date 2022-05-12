The Woodsboro Lady Eagles ended their 2022 softball season with a 15-8 District 30-2A win over the Pettus Lady Eagles on April 22 in Woodsboro.
Woodsboro had 18 hits and scored in every inning but the third.
Kalynn Vega had a home run and five RBIs as she went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Tonya Rodriguez went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI and Alayasia Smith was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Christyanna Tully was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, L’Emay Thompson went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs and Remington Bolcik was 2 for 4 with one RBI.
