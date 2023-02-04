Editor:
For decades the citizens of Refugio have tolerated an increasing number of trains blowing whistles throughout the night to a point that it is now more than a public nuisance with trains running as often as every thirty minutes. There is a major reconstruction project going on right now.
Let’s get behind our mayor on her negotiations for silent crossings through our city. There are other side effects of heavy train traffic through a city other than the inconvenience of the noise pollution and disturbed sleep. Other side effects are the consequences related to lower real estate values among other negative influences. Now is the time to put an end to this nuisance.
J. Tim Rainey, DDS
