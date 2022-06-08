The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library will host the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering Trailblazer exhibit trailer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
The 40-foot Trailblazer exhibit trailer houses a variety of engineering and science exhibits targeted for students in grades 3 through 8.
The Trailblazer, introduces students to career paths in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
For more information, call 361-526-2608 or visit tame.org/programs/trailblazer.
