Great tentacles! Children are invited to come explore the wonders of the ocean this summer as the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during its summer reading program.
The summer reading program is open to children who will be entering first grade through sixth grade.
The programs will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the library, each Wednesday in July. There will be only one program each day.
The programs will include storytimes, prize drawings, crafts and snacks.
This free program is co-sponsored by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
The goals of the Texas Reading Club are to encourage children and families to read for pleasure, to help children maintain and improve their reading skills, to encourage them to become lifelong readers and library users and to establish reading as a foundation for academic success.
“To help us with planning, we encourage parents to pre-register their children,” said library director, Tina McGuill.
Children who are pre-registered will get a head start on recording books they’re reading.
Registration forms can be downloaded at http://www.dmopl.com or from the library’s Facebook page. The registration deadline is June 30.
The library is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
More information about the summer program is available by calling the library at 361-526-2608, visiting http://www.dmopl.com or on Facebook.
Information submitted by Tina McGuill, Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library Director