Life behind the lens

The words ‘photo by Richard Fierova’ have been a part of the caption for a countless number of photographs published in the Refugio County Press through the years. Even those who have never met him personally know him through his work. His reputation definitely precedes him.
Photography is a hobby for Fierova. The Woodsboro native became intrigued with photography at a young age, when his older brother acquired a camera. Fierova started developing his skills as a member of the Woodsboro High School Annual staff.
After graduating from WHS, Fierova attended a technical school and received training in the electronics field. He then worked for Atlantic Richfield for 11 years before being employed by DuPont Victoria, retiring from there almost six years ago.
The family was living in Seguin when the time came to relocate to be closer to his job. Given the choice of moving to Victoria or Woodsboro, the Fierova children chose Woodsboro because they had family and friends there. Seguin’s loss was Woodsboro’s gain.
Fierova rekindled his hobby after the family back to Woodsboro around 1997. That is when he started photographing Woodsboro school events. At the time his son, Jason, was a member of the Woodsboro Junior High football team.
Down through the years the self-taught photographer has seen photography go from film to a digital format.
Usually, Fierova checks the Woodsboro Independent School District website to keep abreast of all of the school events. However, since the pandemic, last minute scheduling changes are sometimes necessary. In those instances, he relies on parents to keep him updated.
He not only covers high school activities; but junior high as well. And he is not partial to one particular sport or type of event. This includes plays, awards banquets, and graduation. Basically, if there is a student from Woodsboro participating, Fierova will try his best to be there with his camera.
Toni Rodriguez said that she purchased a fancy camera with two big lenses about 10 years ago. She rarely used it and finally gave it to a photography student two years ago. She didn’t need it; Fierova would be there to photograph her daughters’ activities.
When students from Refugio and Austwell-Tivoli are participating in events Fierova is covering for Woodsboro, he photographs them, as well.
Fierova estimates that he takes approximately 100,000 photographs in one year. He said that he that he might take 3,000 photographs in just one basketball or football game.
He travels to events an average of four days a week and sometimes on weekends.
Fierova does not only cover school events. He covers local events in both Woodsboro and Refugio. He finds out what is going on by word of mouth.
Last month, he covered the Refugio County Fair parade, rodeo and livestock show being there each day from Wednesday to Saturday.
Rodriguez further stated, “There are no words to describe how grateful I am for Mr. Fierova. I have the most perfect photos of every school play, every sports event, every school banquet my kids have ever been involved in over the last 10 years.”
His effort over the years has earned a special nickname, Rodriguez said.
“One of our parents calls him ‘the keeper of our memories.’ It’s amazing to see a photo he captured and remember exactly what you were thinking or feeling at that moment. His passion goes beyond taking photos of our children. He loves them and sincerely cares about their futures, especially their education.”
Fierova is not employed by the Woodsboro Independent School District. He neither receives, nor does he seek, any financial compensation for the hours that he spends traveling or the photography service he provides. He does what he does because he loves it.
In order to share his photographs with students, parents and the community, Fierova makes them accessible through Facebook.
“I knew Richard was a special person before I even moved to Woodsboro,” expressed WHS head volleyball coach, Amy Hall.
“I saw great pictures of my step-daughter from a man who was just happy to donate his time to the parents and kids of this community. It didn’t take long for me to see how much more Woodsboro benefits from Richard. Of course, there are the memories he captures for us with his pictures. And he doesn’t limit himself to only taking pictures in Woodsboro. The man puts in the miles traveling.”
Hall also noted that his impact goes to the individual level, giving each WHS student a special memory.
“Richard is also our kids’ biggest fan, always ready with words of encouragement and advice. He truly cares about our youth and holds them to a high standard.”
Coach Kevin Hall, owner of The Vault Barn had this to say about Fierova, “Richard’s ability to set up an action shot is special; he has had 15 different athletes’ pictures in the Vaulter Magazine Calendar, two on the cover. But his ability to catch that special moment in the middle of chaos are the ones that are priceless. I always wonder how he knew that it was going to happen and he knew right where to be to capture it.”
When talking about photography and all that comes with it Fierova sums it up with these words, “I love it.”
