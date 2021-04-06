Woodsboro High School is pointing to a brighter future, one student at a time.
In the past year, the school has taken several impressive strides in its college, career and military readiness program, preparing students on an individual basis to excel in their chosen “niche,” as coordinator Chantel Schulz explained. The program has expanded to courses in a wide variety of subjects, and has partnered with several area organizations to provide additional education and employment opportunities.
Wanting to become an administrator at first, Schulz gained her principal and superintendent certification, but quickly found herself on another path. She entered a doctoral program at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, working on her doctorate and writing a dissertation on something she would become very familiar with: career and technical education.
“I’ve always been kind of interested in the possibilities, whatever they may be, after (students) leave high school, and I have just always loved career and technical education,” Schulz said. “I think I was inspired by my paw paw (grandfather), because he was just a jack of all trades.”
Using her knowledge from A&M Corpus, Schulz set her sights on Woodsboro, being hired as a jack of all trades in her own right. Her first step was to “revamp” WHS offerings to provide a wide variety of pathways for students, including those not quite interested in the typical trade skills. The school has launched a computer science program, as well as an art program with specializations in drawing, sculpture and painting.
“Being able to offer this kind of outlet for our students has just been phenomenal to see what they can do artistically, when art is usually something that is kind of forgotten nowadays,” Schulz said.
Other courses opening up include a video game programming and design course, an animal science and agriculture program, as well as plans for agricultural engineering and registered nursing assistant tracks. Each course has its own unique path, starting with an introduction level course before getting into more specifics.
“One of the things I noticed whenever I started working here was there just weren’t many elective courses available for students,” Schulz said. “It was kind of like everybody took all the electives, just at different times throughout their high school careers. Nobody was really able to specialize in anything, or really feel like they had a choice ... that is why we decided to go ahead and try to find things that the kids are interested in, that also mirrored the industry that they’re going to be entering in by the time they graduate. We wanted them to find their thing.”
The school’s digital media course, led by Eric Sitts, expanded its learning to assist the Refugio community at large. The class was recently able to create advertisement slides to be shown on a screen outside the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce, displaying information for many area businesses and organizations. With the go-ahead from Woodsboro administration, the course was invited to the chamber to find out how the computer program works, and how to design the advertisements.
Over a period of two weeks, students created their own designs, unveiling their work at a ceremony on March 19. As a result of their designs, the chamber has now opened up two paid internship positions over the summer for students to continue slide creation.
“I think the students were excited to contribute to something in the community ... I thought it was a win-win for everybody.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•