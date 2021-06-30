Refugio County’s senior law enforcer, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales, is dealing with a long range of issues this month. On the local level, the sheriff has been active with several drug busts and a pursuit situation. On the state level, Gonzales lent his expertise to a border security summit hosted by Governor Greg Abbott.
The local issues for the sheriff’s office crested on June 14, with a multi-vehicle pursuit ending in the detainment of six undocumented immigrants. A concerned citizen call alerted the RCSO to two pickup trucks loading up individuals, with deputies spotting the trucks heading north on U.S. 77. Deputies observed several individuals hiding under a green tarp in one of the trucks, prompting a pursuit.
In the pursuit, both trucks refused to stop despite the use of emergency lights and sirens from deputy vehicles. The pursuit eventually crossed into Victoria County, with both trucks stopped and eight detained. Six were detained in Refugio, with a driver and passenger both charged with human smuggling in the investigation.
The pursuit was an example of what Gonzales calls “very aggressive” behavior now seen in undocumented activity, particularly from drug cartel-related smugglers.
“They’re cutting off my officers with other vehicles,” he said. “Now, they’re traveling in two, three, four vehicles. (So) in case we do get in a chase with one deputy, one of these guys will cut in between the car we’re chasing and the deputies’ car. Another (will get) behind, and another (gets) on the side trying to ram our deputies’ vehicle.”
Trying to balance catching criminals and keeping peace in the community, the sheriff has implemented a “no close chase” policy inside city limits.
“I tell my guys to back off. I said, don’t chase them where they’re speeding to kill somebody. Some of them travel through town going 80, 85, 90 miles per hour through red lights ... I have a policy with my guys not to chase them. Slow down, keep on pursuing slowly, and out of town go ahead and continue. (They) can’t outrun the radios.”
The day before, June 13, RCSO deputies conducted an investigation of a local motel, seizing almost 10 pounds of cocaine that was traveling to Atlanta, GA. Five individuals were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity. One of the subjects was also wanted for a full extradition warrant from the state of Georgia for two counts of aggravated molestation of a child.
“They flew from Atlanta to the valley, and from the valley, they picked up that dope,” Gonzales said. “They were fixing to get on a bus here in Refugio the next day ... they were fixing to go all the way to Atlanta in those buses.”
The same day, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a Woodsboro residence, seizing 28 grams of cocaine and $1,391 in cash “believed to be proceeds gained from sales of narcotics.”
“We’ve been working these dealers ... instead of the little guy, trying to hit the big boys,” Gonzales said.
The local issues with drugs, and especially undocumented immigration, prompted Gonzales to visit the Abbott-hosted summit in Del Rio, just miles from the border.
At the June 10 meeting of local and state decision-makers, Abbott put his office’s power into motion, announcing a new comprehensive border security plan for the state.
“While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows,” Abbott said at the summit. “The state is working collaboratively with communities impacted by the crisis to arrest and detain individuals coming into Texas illegally.”
Making more arrests on the local level was Abbott’s top concern, announcing that individuals “who enter Texas illegally” will be subject to arrest and confinement for trespassing. Charging individuals for criminal activity may be a more permanent solution from what Gonzales sees.
“A lot of these guys we apprehend, we turn them over to Border Patrol ... the Border Patrol will process them, and then they’ll just send them back to Mexico, where they came from, and shoot, two days later we’ll find the same individuals committing the same crimes back here again. (Abbott is) trying to get us to start arresting these people and charging them with these criminal acts.”
Several immediate issues with this new plan are the lack of requisite facilities and bedding for the apprehended, the backing up of county court dockets and the lack of hired jailers in the area.
“There’s a lot stuff we really need to work on,” Gonzales said.
For Abbott’s part, he noted that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (of which Gonzales is a part) and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement will work with counties to establish alternative detention facilities.
