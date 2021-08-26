Bernice Macias is more than just a licensed vocational nurse with the Refugio Rural Health Clinic. The nurse is a role model for her fellow Refugio citizens, and was recognized as such recently.
This month, it was announced that Macias would be included in Trademark Publishing’s Trademark “Women of Distinction” publication for 2021. The special edition honors women who are special in their field of business, with a goal of “solidifying a place for women in business in history.”
The publishing group explained that Macias was selected for the group of elite working females “for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence.”
“Her compassion and expertise set the standard in the industry,” the publisher wrote in an August press release. “She has truly dedicated herself to her profession ... there is humility and personal touch she adds to her relationship with everyone she does business with. More than the value of her service, it’s her way of treating everyone like an extended member of her own family that people remember the most.”
Macias has been part of the Refugio County Memorial Hospital family for 13 years now, transferring to the rural clinic after her career with the state specializing in psychological health. Becoming a nurse with the clinic was to create a more “diverse” experience for the longtime health professional, with the neighborly area being her pick to ply her trade.
“Everybody knows everybody, and everybody helps everybody ... it’s just good to be able to help (Refugio),” she said.
She was chosen as the lone Texas representative in the new publication that showcases the best of the nation in their work. After “a lot of screening” for the recognition, Macias feels Trademark did her justice with their description of her experience, highlighting the struggles and successes of nursing.
“I try to do a good job,” she said. “Sometimes, I get a little stressed to the point I get, not short-tempered, but just patience-wise, it’s very short. I’m trying to work with that, because I’m not trying to lose my patience at all, but it’s pretty accurate as far as struggles I’ve had, obstacles in life, which everybody does.”
Macias’ struggles began with mental health strife in her family, leading her down the psychological health path at first.
“My mother was mentally ill, and so was my brother, so I had the patience to do that,” she said. “It was a very rewarding job to do ... those patients don’t talk to you, you have to understand their communication skills, and learn how to communicate and learn how to (have them) trust you.”
Learning to qualm uneasy minds gave Macias the skill set to deal with any patient, regardless of her job title.
“I just am honest with them. Especially (those with) special needs, just like any human being, you have to be blunt with them ... communicate, communicate, communicate is the key.”
Now happy to be helping her “big family” in the Refugio area with check-ups, medication refills, or just advice; Macias is quick to share the credit for her publishing as a top female Texan professional.
“I can’t do my job without my other co-workers,” she said. “We rely on each other to strengthen each other up, help each other out when we work as a team. If I got this honor, it should be an honor of them, because they’re with me and I’m with them ... it’s not about me, in my opinion, it’s about us at the clinic, trying to do good for the community.”
Macias’ brand of good will now catch the attention of the nation with the Trademark publication.
“She is the kind of professional admired by colleagues and peers alike,” Trademark’s press release wrote. “Her kindness and willingness to always help others and find solutions to most questions is both exemplary and honorable. She has made her mark on her profession as an expert, and will become part of history as one of the top professionals in her field.”
For more information on the Trademark Women of Distinction publication, to be released by the end of 2021, visit trademarkpublishinggroup.com or call 864-609-1513.
