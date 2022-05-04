Marlins turn back Eagles 7-1 in District 31-2A baseball tilt

The Port Aransas Marlins took advantage of six Woodsboro errors en route to a 7-1 District 31-2A baseball win over the Eagles on April 19 in Woodsboro.
Davis Spivey scattered four hits and struck out eight for the Marlins.
The Eagles scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Spivey hit Weslee Jochetz with a pitch. Jochetz later scored after two Marlin errors.
Luke Poland, T.K. Morgan, Roger Gonzalez and Colton Wiginton had the hits for Woodsboro.
The Eagles’ Tagg Silvas struck out 10 and walked just one batter over four innings. Morgan pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Woodsboro 11, Bloomington 0
Woodsboro’s Tagg Silvas fired his second no-hitter of the season in the Eagles’ 11-0 District 31-2A victory over the Bloomington Bobcats on April 14 in Woodsboro.
Silvas fanned 11 Bobcats and walked two batters in the game, which was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Weslee Jochetz drew a walk and scored after Colton Wiginton’s single was misplayed by the Bloomington center fielder.
Mike Love reached on a bunt single before Wiginton scored on a wild pitch. Cole Thompson provided the final run in the inning with a single to score Love.
Woodsboro went up 9-0 with six runs in the third inning.
Silvas had an RBI double and Luke Poland added a run-scoring single to highlight the inning.
Glen Giddens had an RBI single in the Eagles’ two-run fourth inning.
Poland was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.
