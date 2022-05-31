Meacham had enough to defend pole vault title

Anthony Meacham felt like he had four or five good jumps in him on May 13 as he warmed up for the Class 2A boys pole vault competition at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
The Woodsboro senior needed only three to defend his title and end his record-breaking high school career on a winning note. Meacham cleared 15 feet, 6 inches on his second try and celebrated his third gold medal after watching Bruceville-Eddy’s Billy Eaton miss three times at the height.
“I’m just relieved that it went so well,” Meacham said. “My senior year kind of dropped my confidence, but I built it back up to where I want it to be.”
Meacham set a Class 2A record last year by clearing 17 feet. He was primed to go after the overall state record of 18-3 1/2 until he sustained a hamstring injury in December while competing in an open meet in College Station.
Meacham had all but given up on competing his senior year.
“I thought it was a season-ending injury, but I got back somehow,” Meacham said.
Meacham managed to make it back before the district meet. He wound up winning the Region IV-2A title by clearing 15 feet.
But an illness and tightness in the left hamstring prevented Meacham from practicing at all after the regional meet. He shortened his run at the state meet and started the competition with a smaller pole.
“He was tentative,” said Kevin Hall, Woodsboro track and field coach. “He didn’t know how his leg was going to feel. Watching the film and talking to him, he didn’t want to open up the jets. He just wanted a controlled run with good technique over the bar, and that’s not the type of vaulter he is. He’s a speed vaulter. There was no way to dial it in with no practice.”
Meacham opened at 15 feet and cleared the height on his first try. He missed on his first attempt at 15-6, but cleared it on his second try.
That was enough for the gold medal.
“It wasn’t that tough,” Meacham said. “It was just a matter of if the hamstring was going to give out or not. Luckily, it didn’t and I had a great day that day.”
Meacham said he hoped Eaton would clear 15-6 to keep the competition going.
“I just wanted to jump and compete, because I hadn’t competed in a while,” Meacham said. “I was kind of wanting him to keep jumping so he and I could go back and forth.”
Meacham worked the crowd during his three attempts of breaking his own record.
“Even though he was hurt and everybody in the country knew he was hurt, there was a packed house to watch Anthony,” Hall said.
Meacham missed on three tries at 17-0 1/4.
“We weighed him and he had lost 8 or 9 pounds,” Hall said. “There’s no way you can set a state record if you’re not able to work out.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•