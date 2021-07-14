Nothing says summer like a bowl of creamy homemade ice cream. It’s great by itself or accompanied by a slice of cake, a few cookies or a scoop of warm cobbler.
And it only takes a few ingredients. The process is so easy that even the youngest child, or the youngest at heart, in the family will enjoy helping to make it. The memories will last a life time.
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
• 5 eggs
• 2 cups sugar
• 1 large container of heavy whipping cream
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1 14 oz. can of sweeten condensed milk
• 1/2 gallon of whole milk
• rock salt
• ice
Combine the sugar, eggs, sweetened condensed milk, whipping cream and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix well. Pour the mixture into the canister of an ice cream maker. Then pour the 1/2 gallon of whole milk over the top.
Set the filled canister into the bucket of the ice cream maker, making sure the lid is on correctly. In alternating layers, put ice and rock salt around the canister up to the top of the canister and freeze according to the instructions on the ice cream maker.
Note: You can add any frozen fruit to create a variety of flavors.