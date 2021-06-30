Many Texans loathe the mesquite tree, a few love it and the rest have not had to deal with it. Ranchers and farmers often consider mesquite a noxious pest because of its ability to survive numerous methods of eradication. But, it has not always been held in such low regard.
The mesquite is a native of South America and has been present in the southwest for thousands of years. The Aztecs called it mezquitl, which the Spanish hispanicized to mesquite. Early Anglo settlers added a variety of phonetic spellings: mesquit, mezquit, muskeet and musquit. The Spanish explorers found mesquite distributed throughout Texas. In 1528, Cabeza de Vaca noted the use of mesquite beans as food by the Indians.
Just as all parts of the buffalo were used by the Indians, so were all parts of the mesquite tree: beans, bean pods, leaves, bark, roots, trunk, limbs and gum. A beer-like drink, called atole, was made from the fermented mixture of ground beans and water. Lotions and poultices were made from the leaves and the gum/ sap. Mesquite gum was also used to glue arrow points and feathers onto arrow shafts.
At first, the settlers began to take advantage of the mesquite as well. Mesquite trunks are often short but were built into strong picket fences for corrals for cows and horses. The mesquite does not grow straight enough to fashion into a good plank, but limbs and trunks can be selected as art objects.
Mesquite has a surface hardness equal to that of hickory and a density greater than that of oak. During the Civil War, Texans made ersatz coffee from roasted and ground mesquite beans. When ripe, mesquite beans have a sweet coating, with a sugar content of up to 30 percent. This sugar content allowed it to be fermented into a beer.
Also the beans could be sucked or chewed to access the sweet skin when candy was not available. Mesquite bark extract was used for tanning leather. In 1872, Texas exported 12 tons of mesquite gum to the East for use in the making of gumdrops.
The increase in the density of growth of mesquite trees may be due to the actions of ranchers and farmers. One action was the eradication of the prairie dog. Prairie dogs dine on the mesquite shoots, pods and beans. In 1905 an estimated 800 million prairie dogs inhabited Texas; now their numbers are down to about 2 million.
Control of prairie fires also allowed the mesquite to grow unchecked. Mesquite sprouts less than three years old are killed by fire. Chaining or bulldozing is not effective because the buried taproot resprouts with multiple trunks. Currently herbicides can be used with some success to prevent resprouting. Many human actions have contributed to the spread of the mesquite and current control options are few. Looks like the mesquite is winning.
