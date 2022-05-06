Montalvo, Barrera exchange vows April 15 in Rockport

Deborah Montalvo and Ruben Barrera, both of Refugio, were married on April 15 in Rockport.
Aransas County Justice of the Peace Diane Dupnik Duplin officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was given in heart by her parents, Gilbert T. Montalvo and Maria S. Montalvo of Refugio, both deceased.
The wedding ceremony was held in Rockport at 1 p.m. Following the wedding, the newlyweds will have a honeymoon in Eagle Pass.
The groom is the son of Calisto Barrera (deceased) and Maria Barrera, both from Refugio. Upon returning from their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Woodsboro.