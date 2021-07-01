Not too long ago, Refugio County had not heard much of the story of Lt. Lloyd “Pete” Hughes.
The Refugio High School graduate was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor after losing his life piloting a B-24 bomber during a raid of Romania in 1943. In the years since, the memory of Hughes has stayed relatively dormant.
Hughes’ story is gone no more, and will continue to be told in the area that contributed to his bravery. On June 4, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 2167, naming the stretch of U.S. Highway 77 through Refugio County the “2nd Lt. Lloyd ‘Pete’ Hughes Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.”
State Rep. Geanie Morrison of Victoria and State Senator Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham took lead in passing the bill, along with considerable support from Rep. John Cryier of Bastrop.
“Designating a portion of U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County will help the Refugio County and all persons traveling that highway to never forget the heroism shown by 2nd Lt. Hughes during World War II,” Kolkhorst said.
The bill originated as an idea from the Pete Hughes Memorial Committee. The committee began meeting in June of 2020, and sought the naming opportunity after member Willie J. Gibson suggested they “go big.” Along with helping honor Hughes on the highway, the committee has taken charge with installing a memorial to Hughes on the RHS campus.
“Naming the highway is an important first step in Refugio finally honoring Pete Hughes for his sacrifice and courage,” said committee chair Mike Slack. “U.S. 77 will become the driveway to the planned (memorial).”
The committee has been a familiar affair, including one of Hughes’ nephews, J.P. Jordan.
“Uncle Pete’s life ended before any of his nieces or nephews were born,” Jordan said. “The amazing stories our fathers shared with us about their brother Pete are still talked about today. With the dedication of the highway, residents of Refugio and those traveling U.S. 77 can learn why he is Refugio’s hometown hero.”
The lone Refugio County resident to receive the Medal of Honor, Hughes flew his B-24 bomber “Ole Kickapoo” in Operation Tidal Wave during World War II. On the attack of Nazi refineries in Ploesti, Romania, Hughes and his group of bombers was hit by anti-aircraft fire. Hughes, streaming gasoline, flew into the inferno at chimney height and dropped his bombs precisely on target. Attempting to make an emergency landing with the aircraft ablaze, Hughes’ bomber crashed shortly before the landing attempt. Hughes and seven other crew members died in the crash, with the two survivors captured and held as prisoners of war.
Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales put an emphasis on Hughes’ story as a source of continual inspiration for upcoming RISD students. A celebration of the highway renaming and the planned memorial on the RHS campus are yet to be determined.
“Refugio ISD is honored to permanently memorialize Pete Hughes on school ground,” Gonzales said. “Pete Hughes lived and died by the values and ideals Refugio ISD strives to build in our students and staff. The Lloyd “Pete” Hughes Memorial, honoring the extraordinary valor and sacrifice of one of our own, will serve as an ever-present reminder of the high price of freedom.”
