New Refugio PD officer finally gets chance to realize dream job

Not even Grandma could talk Laecey Repka out of pursuing her dream career this time.
Repka, 29, was sworn in on Jan. 11 as the newest peace officer for the town of Refugio.
“Law enforcement is not the same thing everyday,” Repka said. “Everything is different. I wanted to go into law enforcement when I was in high school, but life happened.”
Repka’s parents and grandmother weren’t crazy about the idea. Instead, Repka, who lives in Refugio County, worked as a waitress and at a convenience store. She worked at a local oilfield company for nine years before being laid off in 2020.
“I needed something new,” Repka said. “I figured it was probably time for a career.”
Repka entered Del Mar College’s Regional Police Academy. After successful completion of the 23-week program, cadets are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Basic Peace Officer Licensing Exam.
Out of the 26 students who began the program, only 14 saw it to the finish.
“We got tased, pepper sprayed,” Repka said. “We had to read a license plate after getting pepper sprayed.”
Repka, who is married with three children, knows the importance of law enforcement gaining the trust of the community.
“You have to get with people on their level,” Gonzales said. “Just because you wear a badge, you aren’t above them. You need to have empathy toward their problems and remember your job.”
