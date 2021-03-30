Keeping up with kids can be a tough task for the teachers of Refugio Independent School District, but a new tool is keeping the stress levels down.
At a March 11 meeting of Refugio ISD’s Board of Trustees, Refugio Elementary School principal Twyla Thomas highlighted a “progress monitoring” program for students attempting to keep up with math and reading skills. These skills are crucial to the goals set by the RISD board as regards to House Bill 3, which requires each Texas school district to set up a progression plan in the math, reading, and college/career readiness sectors.
Thomas explained that the program, currently used for students in grades Pre-K to fifth, encapsulates the academic progression of RES students in the key House Bill 3 areas. Every student is screened at least four times each academic year to check on progress in skills that should be known by a student in a particular grade. For example, a child that moves on from Pre-K to kindergarten must show rudimentary skills such as comparing the size and volume of two objects.
Each student is given a corresponding color to code where they are at in their academics, with green representing a “master” knowledge of a particular grade’s topics, blue meaning a student “meets” the goals, yellow corresponding to “approaches” and red representing “did not meet expectation.”
“I can just go in there and look at the color of the cards and the color of the chart, and automatically know, based on the last progress monitoring received, which students that slid or did not progress,” Thomas said.
Looking at third-grade math, one of the key indicators under House Bill 3, RES currently has 25 percent of third-graders at “meet” or “master” level, while 75 percent fall under “approaches” or “did not meet.”
“There is a percentage we’re trying to reach. At this point and time, we’re not there yet ... we’re really trying to push for this to get much higher to reach our overall goal.”
Teachers are able to look at any student at any given time, providing a “scale score” of their academic outlook, as well as an instructional plan. This allows RES staff to pull students from the “intervention” area, giving them one-on-one instruction time to reinforce or reteach certain skills.
“Not only are those kids lagging behind receiving intervention, but it also tells you those that are on target, the things they need to work on,” Thomas said. “So, the teachers are really providing differentiation within the classroom.”
The data from the progression program hopes to give staff a leg up in the coming years in the fight to increase learning capabilities across the district.
“I say it all the time, teaching is an art,” RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said. “You have to be able to be a great communicator, you have to have a heart for children, you have to know how to manage your classroom. There’s also a very real science to it, that’s understanding this data, being able to glean from it what you need to do to improve your instruction for the next day. Hats off to our teachers, they don’t get nearly enough credit for the work they do.”
Also agreed upon at the meeting was the adoption of a resolution authorizing Gonzales to work with the Refugio ISD Education Foundation and Hughes Memorial Committee on a special project. The board adopted the resolution to create a lasting memorial dedicated to Lloyd “Pete” Hughes, a Refugio High School graduate of 1939 who went on to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroics in World War II.
The memorial will be located at the current RHS sign on campus, with the sign moving to a new location that will be chosen by the RISD board. Preliminary design for the memorial calls for an eight-foot tall statue standing on a pedestal, as well as granite monuments telling the story of Hughes and his association with Refugio.
In return for receiving permanent use of the area for the plaza, the Hughes Memorial Committee will provide installation and maintenance of the memorial at no cost to the district. New RHS signage will also be relocated at committee expense through the education foundation.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•