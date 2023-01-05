2022-Year in Review

The year 2022 in Refugio County was one of triumph, tragedy, compassion and gratitude.
State champions were crowned in high school sports and a World Series ring was earned by one of the county’s own.
The county rallied around a volunteer firefighter to assist him and his family during their time of extreme adversity, and there was a greater appreciation of volunteer firefighters as they fought countless brush fires during a record-breaking drought.
The county’s top law enforcement officer was thankful after recovering from an accident that could have ended much worse.
Here’s a look back at Refugio County’s top stories of 2022:
Refugio County
• Volunteer fire departments in the county were stretched to their limits as the number of brush fires rose dramatically during a record-breaking drought the first half of 2022.
• In March, Gigi Poynter defeated Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton by 185 votes to win the Republican primary race for the county judge office. Poynter faced no opposition in the general election and will be sworn into office on Jan. 1.
• Refugio County commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a reinvestment zone and adoption of a tax abatement for Opuntia Solar.
• A San Antonio man continued repairs on the John Howland Wood Mansion in Bayside with a targeted completion in 2023.
• Blaine Wolfshohl was re-elected to the Pct. 4 county commissioner office after receiving 69.7% of the vote on Nov. 8.
Schools
• Refugio ISD and Austwell-Tivoli ISD closed their campuses for one week in January due to a hire number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
• Refugio ISD bus driver Arno Cisneros was selected by the Property Casualty Alliance of Texas as its Bus Driver of the Year.
• Woodsboro ISD hired a school resource officer (SRO) in April.
• Woodsboro High School captured three silver medals in the team competitions at the UIL Academic Spring Meet in May.
• Austwell-Tivoli ISD approved the hiring of a school resource officer (SRO) during a July meeting.
Refugio County commissioners approved an inter-governmental agreement with ATISD for an SRO at their Dec. 13 meeting.
Law enforcement
• Refugio City Council voted 4-0 to fully terminate the employment of Refugio Police Department Officer Lee Jordan in January.
Jordan was indicted on official oppression and injury to a child by a Refugio County grand jury in April 2021. According to the indictment, Jordan discharged an aerosol defense spray into a vehicle which was occupied by a 3-day-old infant and was accused of harming the child.
A jury acquitted Jordan in May.
• Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales was wounded when his duty pistol accidentally discharged on July 6.
Gonzales was shot through his right buttocks and lodged in his left ankle. He recovered well enough to resume active duty within a month.
Community
• The home of a Woodsboro volunteer firefighter was destroyed by fire in March.
Members of the Woodsboro community and people throughout the county and region donated clothes and food to assist Shane Harmon and his family. A fund-raising barbecue at the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department also helped the Harmon family recover from its devastating loss.
• Former longtime Refugio Volunteer Fire Department chiefs C.W. Pullin and his son, Don Pullin, had new firehouse facilities officially named in their honor.
• Woodsboro voters rejected a sales tax increase in the May 7 election.
• Refugio County Memorial Hospital began providing telemedicine for patients in July.
• Refugio County attorney and county judge-elect Gigi Poynter was among the 50 honored by Coastal Bend Publishing at its inaugural “Women of Distinction’ event in August.
• Refugio County Memorial Hospital began offering obstetrician services in November with Refugio native Dr. Jacob Cobb.
• Refugio County dedicated its Multi-Purpose Center three years after completion during a ceremony on Oct. 20.
• A Woodsboro man was shot and killed by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his residence on Dec. 6.
According to Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales, Franco Miguel Anzaldua fired shots at the vicinity of the deputies before they returned fire.
Sports
• The Refugio Bobcats capture the Class 2A title at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in May.
• Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham captured his third Class 2A pole vaulting title at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in May and won the Stars & Stripes title in California in July.
• Refugio County native Dan Firova earned a World Series ring as the Houston Astros’ quality control coach.
• The Refugio Bobcats’ football team defeated defending state champion Shiner twice and reached the Class 2A, Division I championship game, where they lost 54-28 to Hawley on Dec. 15.
