'A beautiful thing'

Jessica Blaschke insists she is grateful for her battle with Hodgkins lymphoma as a teenager.
“People say I’m crazy for saying that,” Blaschke said. “But I wouldn’t be where I am today had I not had cancer.”
Blaschke, now 40, turned a potential tragedy into a triumph by beating cancer. Her victory over the disease motivated her to pursue a career in nursing, and she now owns The One Health and Wellness and serves as an integrative nutrition and health coach for women.
On Sept. 13, Blaschke joined Refugio County officials as her father, Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke, and county commissioners proclaimed September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Cancer ranks only behind accidents as the leading cause of death in children ages 1-14. Approximately 1,050 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer this year.
Jessica was 15 when she felt something wasn’t right.
“I had a cold that would never go away,” Jessica said. “I noticed in my athletic performance, I was getting slower. I was tired. I had night sweats, and I developed a lump in my neck.”
Jessica said the lump on the right side of her neck was about the size of a tennis ball.
Her parents took her to a local clinic, where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and treated with antibiotics.
“I never ran a fever,” Jessica said. “I just had a really deep cough that wouldn’t go away.”
Two months went by and Jessica was losing weight at a dramatic rate.
“I was 5-foot-9 and I was weighing 109 pounds,” she said. “I lost a ton of weight. As a teenager, I wasn’t really paying attention to it. But my parents knew they had to take me back to the clinic.”
Jessica was then told she had a viral infection and should “keep an eye on it.”
“Finally, my dad said we needed to get some answers,” Jessica said.
Jessica was taken to Corpus Christi, where she was examined by a pediatrician at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
“He said he hoped it was tuberculosis,” Jessica said. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”
Robert Blaschke recalled sitting in the lobby at Driscoll Children’s Hospital where he began to realize his daughter might have cancer.
“There was a young person sitting in the lobby and he had a T-shirt on that had the word ‘cancer’ on the back for some reason,” Robert said. “That was the first time I thought I needed to really start worrying.”
After an X-ray of Jessica’s chest, the doctor said he was referring her to an oncologist.
“I didn’t even know what an oncologist was,” Jessica said. “My whole world was just spinning around.”
Robert said he began feeling a peace when leaving Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
“I was certainly worried,” he said. “We left and the first person I recognized in a car that I had to wait for as I was pulling out of the parking lot was our parish priest driving down Staples. I had just received some troubling news and he was the first person I saw. I think somebody was talking to me and telling me we were going to get through this. I think that was the Lord speaking to me.”
After being tested for Hodgkins lymphoma, Jessica approached her parents with a question that Robert will never forget.
“She asked me and her mother if she was going to die,” Robert said. “When a child asks you that, what is your response? We told her we were going to do everything we can to beat whatever is going on and she wasn’t going to die.”
Once Jessica was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, she began six months of chemotherapy.
“I didn’t want my life to change,” Jessica said. “I had one old-school doctor who wanted me to quit school and not be around anybody because of my weakened immune system.”
But her oncologist, Dr. Judith Mullins, encouraged Jessica to continue with life like normal.
Jessica continued playing sports her sophomore year at Woodsboro High School.
“I still played basketball and they couldn’t understand how I was still running and jumping,” Jessica said. “By the grace of God, I was able to be as normal as possible, because I didn’t want to be called ‘the sick girl.’ I didn’t want any extra attention. I didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. But my parents were worried sick.”
Robert and his wife, Jenny, tried to conceal their fear of the worst.
“They didn’t show their true emotions,” Jessica said. “My mom got very thin. She looked sick herself. She couldn’t eat. She probably couldn’t sleep.
“My dad was the driving force that kept me plowing forward. He was the rock.”
Jessica didn’t lose all her hair during her chemotherapy treatments.
“As a teenage girl, that would have been the worst,” Jessica said. “I wasn’t thinking about if I would die as much as I was worrying about losing my hair.”
Approximately five years after being diagnosed, Jessica was informed she was in remission.
“I’m a true believer that God turns unfortunate things that happen to good,” Jessica said. “That’s why I got into the nursing field. I saw how the nurses took care of me. I was inspired by them.”
Jessica, who has three children, began studying integrative nutrition, which combines medical nutrition therapy with functional medicine to provide counseling, education and guidance for dietary and lifestyle modifications.
“I had to really discover who I was,” Jessica said of her interest in becoming an integrative nutrition coach. “I had to find out who I wanted to be and who I needed to be for me to coach others.”
Jessica is providing a 30-day “Break the Sugar Habit” course online.
“I’m helping women build healthy habits and transform their bodies naturally,” Jessica said. “I am more into the natural approach instead of pills, drugs and supporting big pharma.”
Jessica said she still worries about the cancer returning.
“The fear never really goes away,” Jessica said. “It’s always in the back of your mind. I’m always feeling around my lymph nodes.”
Still, Jessica feels she is a better person for the battle.
“It’s a beautiful thing.,” she said of beating cancer. “It wasn’t beautiful at the time. But you look back now and realize it was a miracle. It’s just amazing.”
