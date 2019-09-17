REFUGIO – When life seems to turn on one, a sense of fear for oneself sets in.
Mary Ann Garay knows very well the feeling.
Hurricane Harvey turned Garay’s life topsy-turvey on Aug. 25, 2017.
Her home was so damaged when the hurricane hit more than two years ago, she didn’t know what to do.
“I was scared,” she said, with tears welling up.
Garay’s ordeal ended, and a new chapter in her life began Wednesday, Sept. 4.
At the urging of Refugio businesswoman Dana Alsop and others, the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity stepped in with help from the Rebuild Texas fund and literally rebuilt Garay’s home.
Alsop said the house had numerous problems – leaks, electrical, Africanized bees and more.
“It’s like she had nine lives,” Alsop said of Garay and her house.
Refugio Pastor T. Wayne Price of Refugio’s First Baptist Church said a blessing of the new home, and told Garay her suffering was over.
He noted that the founders of Habitat for Humanity – Linda and Millar Fuller – had a goal that all people should have a decent place to live.
“You’ve got a great place to live,” he said.
“I want to thank all of you. I love all of y’all,” Garay said.
“I’m glad I’m here. It’s home!” she said.
To the sound of applause from those gathered at the home dedication, Garay said, “We made it. We did it!”
