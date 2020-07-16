Dana Alsop, owner of Britt’s Floral and the venue A Little Britt of Heaven, both on Commerce Street, grew up in downtown Refugio and has a passion for the community.
Even through a hurricane and a pandemic, the mission to serve people in the community remains strong.
From the days of her childhood working with her father, pharmacist L.A. Britt, and her mother, floral and gift shop owner Marlene Britt, to the days of renovating the downtown venue with her husband David and son Josh, her ties to Refugio have remained strong.
To explain why, “you have to go back to when I was a little girl,” Alsop said. “My dad bought a pharmacy from Wilson Heard back in 1972. Before that, he had run a pharmacy in town for more than a decade. When Dad bought the pharmacies, he moved them both into one building downtown.”
Kathleen Heard ran a downtown gift shop which the Britt family also acquired.
“When Mom took that over she decided to add fresh flowers,” Alsop said. “She built that into a full-fledged floral and gift shop.”
Alsop grew up working for both businesses.
“I never stayed with a paid sitter, I went with my parents, including when they went to work,” Alsop said. “I tagged along and spent my day in downtown Refugio. I grew up here. This was my roaming ground, and it holds a special place in my heart.”
After renting the building in which his pharmacy was located for 30 years, R.A. Britt got a chance to purchase his own location.
“In 1997, Charlie Freeman decided to retire, and he asked Dad if he’d be interested in buying the business.”
The Britts operated the pharmacy and floral shop downtown until they passed away, Marlene in 2000 and R.A. in 2002.
“When Mom died, Dad had me step into the shoes of running the floral shop and gift shop,” Alsop said.
Eventually, the pharmacy closed, but the floral and gift shop remained open until 2007.
Alsop had worked as a dental hygienist and also taught dental hygienist courses at Coastal Bend College while living in Calallen.
“I lived in a triangle going back and forth, and it got to be too much,” she said. “I had felt an obligation to keep it open. Finally I had to decide if Mom and Dad wanted me to continue to live my life and continue my profession.
“I decided I needed to sell the floral shop, and it was a hard decision. My employees had also worked for my parents.”
The Alsop family inherited the downtown building where A Little Britt of Heaven is now located and renovated the facility. The family lived on the top floor and used the first floor for storage and as a gameroom.
“There is 3,280 square feet on each floor so we had plenty of space,” Alsop said. “When the kids came home, we used the first floor as a gameroom.”
Because of its prime location, Alsop said she got multiple requests from those interested in opening a business on the first floor.
“I would politely say, ‘No, thank you’ because we lived upstairs,” she said.
Finally, Alsop received one request that she seriously considered.
“About eight years ago, Oscar De La Garza, who is a hairstylist and lifelong friend, asked me if I would consider renting a portion to him,” Alsop said.
She decided to consider his request, and that opened the door to new ideas.
“Oscar came over and looked at the space, and I think it was a little overwhelming,” Alsop said. “There was a lot of work that would have to be done and water would have to be moved from the back of the building. It was more than he wanted to take on.
“But when he was looking around, he said it was a much bigger building than he remembered. He suggested putting in a venue. Although there were other venues in town, the spaces are so huge and sterile, and he said those using the venues would have to spend $2,500 to $3,000 to decorate just so people would feel welcome.”
Alsop resisted the idea at first, she said.
“I told Oscar that the last thing I needed to do was give my husband another project, so we both just kind of laughed it off.”
Later, the idea of a good friend renting space from Alsop came up again.
“My hairstylist, Tana Loveday, said she needed a place to move to,” Alsop said. “We talked about it for about a year. Finally, the owner of the building she was in was in a nursing home and her sons told Tana she was going to have to move.”
The necessity led to Tana’s Style & Cut Barber Salon moving into the Britt’s property on Commerce Street.
The Alsops discovered that plumbing could be moved to the ceiling, which resolved the concern of major concrete work. So Loveday would be able to occupy 450 square feet of the building for her salon. The problem was what to do with the rest of the downstairs portion of the property.
‘David and I were standing there talking and wondered what we were going to do with all our stuff,” Alsop said.
She recalled the discussion about opening a downtown venue that she had previously had with De La Garza.
“I told (David) about the idea,” Alsop said. “I gave him my spiel and told him the seed had been planted for a while, and I had been waiting for the right segway. I gave Oscar credit for the idea of putting a venue in.”
Knowing the amount of work it would take for her husband to take on such a project, Alsop braced herself for his reaction.
“He said, ‘When do we start?’” Alsop recalled.
They decided to make the effort a multi-part project. They would have a small venue inside that could accommodate up to 100 people. They also offer an outdoor venue for up to 250 people for larger events.
“I wanted to make it nice enough that people renting it wouldn’t have to spend any money on decorations if they didn’t want to,” Alsop said. “I also wanted to breath life back into downtown Refugio.”
Seeing so many vacant buildings downtown saddened her, Alsop said.
“It breaks my heart to see that,” she said. “I remember when downtown was busy and thriving. We never have had any revitalization like Goliad or Beeville had.”
Working with other local business owners is another priority, Alsop said.
“I wanted to network with other entrepreneurs in town and work together on opportunities for people in the community,” she said.
David Alsop had worked as a division manager for Stripes for decades, and it was also the job he had during renovations at A Little Britt of Heaven.
When Sunoco purchased Stripes, the leadership decided to move corporate operations to Dallas. Rather than move, Alsop said, her husband decided to open Liberty Construction, which is involved in renovations and remodeling work.
“I had no intention of ever having a flower shop again,” Alsop said. “But people in town called and asked for birthday, funeral or wedding arrangements. We limped along for a year and a half with only a portable (floral) cooler on rollers. But it got to the point where the flower shop was stepping on the toes of the venue and vice versa. There was not enough room.”
The solution was to expand, Alsop said.
“I had to take a leap of faith and find a building for the flower shop,” she said. “We moved into the current location in November 2018. I had two separate businesses at that point. It comes with pros and cons, but it allowed us to have breathing room.”
The first big event for A Little Britt of Heaven was a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser that was scheduled there for Aug. 26, 2017. But those plans were disrupted in a big way.
“On Friday, Aug. 25, (Hurricane) Harvey hit,” Alsop said. “It did $143,000 worth of damage and really set us back. No one was going to have a party here for quite a while.”
In the aftermath of the hurricane, the venue became a storage area for recovery efforts.
“We ran the courtyard as a distribution center for goods after the storm,” Alsop said. “It was a very interesting eight weeks of our lives.”
She said Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church ran out of storage space, so Alsop volunteered to help store items during the recovery process.
“We had goods left in the venue and in the courtyard (to help those impacted by the storm),” she said. “It was a strange time we lived in.”
When the community finally began to emerge from the aftermath of the hurricane, business at the venue boomed.
“The venue really took off, and there was rarely a weekend where we didn’t have some type of event,” Alsop said. “The most common were birthday parties, bridal showers and baby showers. There have been eight weddings (at the venue).”
The business has certainly been time consuming — especially the floral shop, Alsop said.
“Here I am doing what I swore I’d never do,” she said. “When you own a floral shop you don’t really own it — the business owns you. You can’t really plan.”
She said providing flower arrangements for funerals is a big part of the business, and she has to respond to those needs at a moment’s notice.
“At one point we had nine funerals in 14 days in Refugio, Texas,” Alsop said. “That’s a lot.”
Despite the workload, Alsop said she is grateful that community members entrust her with an important part of their lives and with the ability to help meet the needs of local families.
“That means a lot, and I really want to thank the people of this community,” she said. “If it wasn’t for their continued support I wouldn’t stay in business. We are here for them, and we are thankful to be able to do that.”
