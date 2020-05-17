REFUGIO COUNTY – An election to decide whether or not to allow tax dollars from Refugio County to help fund Bee County College, the selection of Miss Refugio County and honoring a soldier in Vietnam were among the local news items 50 years ago in May 1970.
On May 1, Refugio County residents as well as those living in Goliad, Karnes and Live Oak counties voted overwhelmingly against the creation of a Bee County College Taxing District in their counties.
In Refugio, 1,912 residents voted against the proposal, while 112 voted for it. The results for other counties were: 1,168 against and 84 in favor in Goliad County; 2,334 against and 171 for the measure in Karnes County; and 1,726 against the proposal and 144 in favor of it in Live Oak County.
According to a story in the Refugio County Press that ran May 6, 1970, “Bee County administrators and trustees contended that expansion of the college is vital to growth of the area ... They declined to recognize the existence of two other commuter colleges in the area, at least one of which attracts more students than Bee College.”
The article noted: “Had the issue passed the four counties proposed for annexation would have borne upwards of 78 percent of the college tax burden. Refugio County, with $90 million in valuations would have been hardest hit, bearing approximately 50 percent of the total burden.”
Cold spring day
A low temperature of 45 degrees was recorded in Refugio on May 5, the lowest temperature for early May for at least 10 years, according to Judge Gentry Jeter.
Prices at Walker’s
Grocery prices at Walker’s included: Vine ripe tomatoes for 19 cents per pound; Del Monte catsup, 22 cents for a 14 ounce bottle; Bounty paper towels, three jumbo rolls for $1; an 8 ounce box of Gorton’s breaded shrimp for 79 cents; a king size box of Tide detergent for $1.25; Armour Gold Band turkey hens for 49 cents per pound; Rath Blackhawk lunch meats, including all meat bologna and salami in 6 ounce packages, three for $1; Morton 9 ounce honey buns three for $1; a 48 ounce bottle of Wesson oil for 98 cents; and a two roll package of White Cloud toilet tissue for 29 cents.
Keeping items safe
First National Bank of Woodsboro offered safety deposit boxes for a yearly rental fee ranging from $4 to $20, depending on the size.
Wigs and clothing
Henderson’s of Refugio had a variety of items for sale, including: Wigs for $25, with new shipments expected; Van Huesen sports dress shirts for $4.50 to $8; Gold Toe socks ranging in price from 69 cents to $4.95; men’s sport coats from $30 to $115; and Campus Casual slacks from $12 to $14.
Ford cars galore
Refugio Motor Company offered the following new cars for sale: The best-selling Ford Maverick for $1,995; the Ford Falcon for $2,460; the Ford Mustang for $2,721; and 14 models of the “Car of the Year,” the Torino GT, Brougham and the Fairlane 500 — prices not listed.
On the silver screen
Movies showing at the Rialto Theater included “The Reivers” starring Steve McQueen, “Flipper’s New Adventure” starring America’s most famous dolphin; and “How the West Was Won,” which received three Academy Awards.
Sewer rates rise
A 40 percent across the board increase for sewer service in Refugio was approved by the city council, effective May 20. Rates would be raised from $1.25 to $1.75 monthly for single family residences, as well as non-profit institutions such as churches; from $10 to $14 for schools, hospitals and similar buildings, and from $1.25 to $1.75 or $2.50 to $3.50 for other businesses, depending on the connection.
Miss Refugio County
Terry Harris, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Harris of Woodsboro, was crowned Miss Refugio County for 1970 at the Refugio High School Auditorium. Harris, 16, was a junior at Woodsboro High School. She was crowned by 1969 pageant winner Janet Hartmann of Woodsboro. Master of Ceremonies for the event was Jack Sportsman. The contest was sponsored by the Rotary Club.
Big H-E-B sale
Refugio’s H-E-B store advertised a “Gigantic Dollar Sale. Prices included: Club steak for 99 cents per pound; a bag of Morton’s corn chips for 39 cents; Wisconsin blended cheese for 79 cents per pound; nine cans of Coca-Cola for 99 cents; three 48 ounce bottles of Dad’s Root Beer for $1; five cans of Del Monte spinach for $1; 12 cans of Silver Chief dog food for $1; three boxes of California strawberries for $1; Amigo’s frozen burritos, 5 ounce size, sold for four for $1; three 4 pound bags of Valencia oranges cost $1; a Galaxy 10 inch multipurpose fan sold for $8.88; a 10.5 ounce bottle of Silk ’N Satin hand lotion cost 79 cents; and a 30 quart styrofoam ice chest with carrying handle was $1.29.
Seniors of 1970
Graduation ceremonies were slated for Refugio and Woodsboro’s senior classes of 1970. The Refugio High School baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies were planned for May 24 and May 28. Commencement ceremonies were scheduled for 8 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
The Woodsboro baccalaureate was set for May 24, with graduation at 8 p.m. May 28 in the school auditorium. Valedictorian for RHS was Dennis Olle, and salutatorian was Ginger McDonald. Valedictorian for WHS was Richard Salch, and salutatorian was Barbara Garza.
A total of 58 Woodsboro seniors were to receive their diplomas, and 99 seniors graduated from Refugio.
New store in town
A Montgomery Ward department store had a grand opening sale on Ymbacio Street in Refugio. The store was owned by Mrs. James A. Bailey. The newly remodeled building was located across the street for the H-E-B store.
Most of the items customers ordered were expected to be shipped from Fort Worth within two weeks, but special bargain items would be available at the store.
Mrs. Bailey, the former Geraldine Piehl, was a native of Woodsboro and a Refugio resident for the past 28 years.
Sergeant honored
Mary Basquez of Refugio received word that her son, Sgt. Pedro Perez Jr., was honored with a Meritous Mast (a parade in his honor) in Vietnam on May 5, 1970.
A letter to Perez’ wife, Theresa, also of Refugio, from Perez’ commanding officer noted, “Sergeant Perez has been personally responsible for every facet of the lives of close to 500 impressionable young Marines while they were undergoing training with this organization” and “with an understandable desire to insure those Marines who were placed under his supervision received the best possible training, Sergeant Perez personally set about the task of upgrading the quality of instruction that they would receive.”
