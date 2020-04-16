REFUGIO COUNTY – What were things like in Refugio County 50 years ago — in April 1970?
Here are some of the events happening in the community, the prices of grocery items and cars and what was going on in the world of sports.
Venturing into leadership
• Edgar Blaschke Jr. announced his intention to seek election to the Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees. Then 43, Blaschke said he was inspired to run in part because of his eight children — seven boys and a girl.
His children included Bobby, a Woodsboro High School junior; Mike, a freshman; Mary Kathryn, a student at Richmond State School; Mark, a fourth-grader; John, a second-grader; and twins Jimmy and Joey and Chris.
A Woodsboro High School graduate, Blaschke was in his 19th year of working for P.J. Rutherford Oil Company.
Prices at H-E-B
• An advertisement for H-E-B’s Refugio store listed the following prices: T-bone steak for $1.19 a pound; Pepsi Cola (in glass bottles) for 39 cents a six-pack plus deposit (for the bottles); Red Delicious apples for 15 cents per pound; an 8-pound bag of Russet potatoes for 59 cents; two boxes of 200-count Kleenex facial tissue for 53 cents; a folding aluminum chaise lounge chair for $5.99; a 6 ounce jar of Folger’s instant coffee for $1.05; a 1 pound package of Ranch Country or Silver Valley thin-sliced bacon for 79 cents; and a box of Cheer laundry detergent for 69 cents.
Opposing new tax district
• Refugio ISD trustees adopted a resolution opposing the creation of an additional taxing district in Refugio County for Bee County College.
“We do not believe it fair to send our tax dollars to Beeville to be administered by a board of trustees, the majority of whom cannot be elected by Refugio or Refugio County people because of population distribution in the proposed district,” a board release stated.
Also in April 1970, the Refugio County Commissioners Court and the commissioners of Goliad, Live Oak and Karnes counties passed resolutions against the measure. A vote on the proposed taxing district by citizens in each of the counties was scheduled for May 1.
Thieves steal equipment
• Burglars stole more than $3,500 worth of radio equipment from planes at Rooke Field.
“Professionals, at least someone who knew about radios and aircraft, must have done the job,” said Jack Hinkle, a Woodsboro banker whose Cessna Skyhawk was among the planes targeted.
Prices at Walker’s
• At Walker’s grocery store, the following items were advertised: A dozen large grade B Morning Glory eggs for 49 cents; a 50-pound bag of Phillips 66 fertilizer for $1.59; two heads of lettuce for 25 cents; a pound of Fleishmann’s soft margarine for 49 cents; chuck roast for 59 cents per pound; fresh lean ground chuck for 79 cents per pound; a 5-pound bag of Imperial sugar for 59 cents; a 5 ounce bottle of Dial antiperspirant deodorant for 89 cents (regularly $1.39); a 16-count box of Lipton tea bags for 25 cents; a 9 pound, 13 ounce box of Dash laundry detergent for $2.19.
Vaulting into recordbook
• Refugio High School senior Ronnie “Hitter” Gipson set a school record with a 13-foot, 4.5-inch effort in the pole vault at the Sinton High School Relays.
“To my knowledge it’s the second best jump in the state in Class 3A,” said Refugio coach Gerald Hesseltine. “I expect him to make 14 feet before the season is over and maybe win a state championship in Class 3A.”
Gipson broke the previous school record of 12 feet, 6 inches which was set by Hesseltine himself when he was a student at RHS in 1964.
New car for sale
• A base model two-door Ford Maverick small car with a 105 horsepower engine and standard transmission was advertised for $1,995 at Refugio Motor Company.
At the movies
• Showing at Refugio’s Rialto Theater were the Woody Allen comedy “Take the Money and Run” and “Doctor Zhivago”. The Spanish language movie “Pistoleros de la Frontera” was shown on Wednesday, April 15.
Tickets for evening movies cost 90 cents for adults and 75 cents for teens with an ID card.
A children’s matinee, “The Cat” was shown on Saturday, April 11. Tickets cost 35 cents for children and 50 cents for adults.
Plug-in radios sold
• Plug-in FM car radios were sold for $39.95 each (regularly $49.95 each) or two for $34.95 each at Herbert Salch & Co. in Woodsboro. The radios offered better sounding music and were a supplement to the many car radios which only offered AM frequencies.
Champion speller
• Marian Barber, 13, a Refugio Junior High seventh-grader and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Barber of Refugio, won the Corpus Christi Caller-Times regional spelling bee held at the Driscoll Hotel in Corpus Christi.
As a result, Marian earned the right to represent South Texas in the National Spelling Bee to be held in Washington, D.C. June 3-4.
Army honor awarded
• Chief Warrant Officer Onofre Orosco Jr., 23, of Refugio, received the U.S. Army Commendation Medal. He was cited for outstanding performance of duty while serving as a rotary wing aviator with the 101st Airborne Division in the Republic of Vietnam.
Bobcats blast Apaches
• The Refugio High School baseball team beat the Gonzales Apaches, 15-2, in a District 14-3A North Zone game in Gonzales. Leading the Bobcats at bat were Henry Garza, who was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Jesse Flores, who was 3-for-4 with a home run. Garza was also the winning pitcher.
The Bobcats improved to 11-3 with the win, including 4-1 in zone play, and were one game behind zone leader Pleasanton.
Used cars available
• Barnhart-Rooke Chevrolet-Oldsmobile offered the following used cars: A 1967 Chevelle for $1,495; a 1966 Pontiac Catalina for $995; a 1965 Pontiac Catalina station wagon for $1,095; a 1966 Oldsmobile 98 sedan for $1,395; a 1964 Olds 98 hardtop for $795; a 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 for $1,495; a 1966 Mercury Comet for $795; and a 1967 Buick Sports Wagon, with seating for up to nine people, for $1,895.
Modern house available
• Classified ad in the County Press: “Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 5 acres on Beeville Highway. Will finance at 7 percent. Please do not bother me if you don’t have $5,000 and A-1 credit.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press. He was 2 and a half years old in April 1970.