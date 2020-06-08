REFUGIO COUNTY – Celebrations, spirits, lifesaving services, a reunion and a big scholarship were among the top items recognized in the Refugio County Press in June 1985.
Also featured was a local businesswoman whose clothing creations were available not just locally, but in a few other Texas communities.
Sale-a-bration
The Woodsboro community enjoyed its annual summer festival, Sale-a-bration, on June 29 at the town square.
The event included a parade, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot contest, a Miss Woodsboro pageant and a Mr. and Mrs. Senior Citizen contest.
Also prominent at the event was a chance for vendors to set up booths and show the community what they had to offer. A prize of a 13-inch color TV was to be awarded, with tickets for the raffle costing $1 each.
Bottling spirits
The Bay River Company was in operation in the Mission River Bay area and at the time was the only plant in Texas licensed to bottle and distill potable alcohol.
The business produced bourbon, scotch, vodka and tequila under several trade names as well as the house brand, Texas Spirit.
The company was managed by Tom Buchanan of Bayside and had four full-time employees and 11 others employed during bottling operations.
Not far from the distillery was the old Blanconia schoolhouse built in 1888 and which served children in the area until they began attending the Refugio school district in the 1930s.
Fitness trail
Citizens for Area Parks was taking donations for 20 different stations on the fitness trail at Heritage Park in Refugio. The stations consisted of several exercises for hikers and joggers on the trail.
Donors included the Betty Bauer family in honor of Jimmy Bauer, Mr. and Mrs. Jack English in honor of Bill English, Action Automotive, the Refugio High School Biology Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Additional donations of $250 each were sought for the stations, with the installation planned on the fitness trail that fall and plans to order the equipment by July 1.
Thanks for care
A letter to the editor in the County Press which appeared in the June 5 newspaper thanked those involved in treating their son after a car wreck.
“On May 25, our son, Kevin, along with Kenneth Wilson was involved in an auto accident. By the grace of God they are alive today. Kevin suffered a serious head injury and broken right humerus.”
The letter from Kelly and Suzan Pease and family thanked the emergency medical services staff and employees of Refugio County Memorial Hospital for their response and treatment.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to all of you in these services who are always there for us,” the letter stated. “Mary Catherine, Melody, Dr. Espino, Refugio County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS -- we are forever grateful to you for the care you gave our son.”
The letter closed with a word of advice. “Go ahead and have a great summer, but please please think when you are in and around vehicles. Wear your seat belts! You won’t miss out on a thing with them on -- but not wearing them, you can miss out on everything. Thank you and God bless you.”
Webworm woes
Refugio’s City Council addressed the issue of webworm complaints and the potential impact they could have.
A city ordinance allows residents to file complaints with the city if they wish to accuse a neighbor of infesting their property with webworms.
Councilman Rey Jaso said he did not believe the town of Refugio would be liable for enforcing webworm control unless there was a specific complaint.
“If somebody has a tree full of webworms, and nobody complains, we do nothing. If it is bad enough to call city hall, the ordinance would be enforced,” Jaso said.
“It was acknowledged generally that such drastic action would probably mean neighborhood enmity for years and could not be encouraged,” the newspaper article stated.
Quality clothing
Gina Owens’ clothing designs were not just popular items at the GeoGina’s Art Gallery on Alamo Street, but also in places such as Freeport, Raymondville and Winnie, Texas.
With an emphasis on “South Texas comfort”, the cotton frocks, tops and skirts were described as loose, cool, bright and feminine.
The apparel designed by Virginia Lee (Owens’ label) featured handwork and needlework imports from China, Guatemala, Colombia and Venezuela to give an original look to each design.
While the clothing was available in a few other Texas communities, Refugio was its place of origin and a main point of sale.
“There’s an enormous amount of traffic through Refugio,” Owens said, adding that quality was a key aspect of the apparel. “I want my things to be professional in workmanship and also never to come apart.”
Seamstress Joy Custer was among those helping Owens to make the clothing.
“My worst problem getting into this as a business was learning to let go of my dresses,” Owens said. “Each time I did one I particularly liked, I’d think, ‘I’m gonna keep this one.’ I’ve finally gotten over that hump, and I don’t mind it when they sell. I also used to have a hard time not giving them all to my daughters. Now, I’ll give my daughters the rejects.”
Prices for the clothing ranged from $29 for tops and $54 for skirts to dresses for $89 to $179.
Class of ‘65
The Woodsboro High School Class of 1965 held its 20-year reunion at the Refugio Country Club. Barbecue for the event was catered by Gene Tuttle, and an article for the County Press was written by class member Kenneth Wright.
Kathy Williams Floyd, who had moved to Aztec, N.M., was recognized as least changed, Yolanda Rodriguez of Missouri and Adrianna Rodriguez of Brownsville were recognized for having the most gray hair, and Robert Wotipka of Victoria was recognized as having the least hair.
Virginia Stevens Moore of Bayside was recognized for having the most children — six, while the youngest child award went to Ricky Naylor of Victoria.
Kathy Williams Floyd was recognized as traveling the farthest to attend the reunion at 1,356 miles from her home. The most changed award was given to LaVonne Kenneth Schlabach of Woodsboro.
Scholarship winner
April Feuerbacher, a 1985 graduate of Woodsboro High School, won a San Antonio Livestock Show and Exposition Scholarship for $6,000. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Feuerbacher. She earned the award as a result of her 4-H projects, leadership and citizenship. April planned to attend Abilene Christian University and major in home economics. Her accomplishments was recognized in an advertisement purchased by First National Bank of Woodsboro.
Hospital volunteers
The first steps were taken to organize a volunteer organization for Refugio County Memorial Hospital. Dorothy Archambeault was chosen as president, Gussie Richardson as vice president, Adelaide Sanchez as secretary and Matt Fiore as treasurer.
The auxiliary was promised support by the Refugio County Ministerial Alliance and by Bruce Giessel, the hospital administrator.
Volunteers planned to visit with patients and their families, deliver mail to rooms, keep plants watered, serve coffee in the waiting room and wheel patients to and from the examining room.
“Nurses may not have time, because of other scheduled duties such as giving medication, to talk with a patient when he needs someone to listen to him,” said Kim Falkenhagen, head of nursing for the hospital. “Volunteers can reassure the patients, can be there when the patient wants to talk and can also explain many things about the hospital stay which the patient needs to know.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.