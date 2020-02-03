REFUGIO – He is regionally known for his column on history background: Herndon Williams writes the column Coastal Bend Chronicles for the Advance-Guard Press and other newspapers in the area.
While a published author of nonfiction books, “Texas Gulf Stories” and “True Tales of the Texas Frontier: Eight Centuries of Adventure and Surprise,” now Williams has ventured out into a fiction story.
The book is titled, “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
The story takes place about 20,000 years ago, during the last ice age.
“It’s a story about how it could have happened,” Williams said.
He said he did research and sets the place where the story occurs in where France is today.
“I included much of a realistic feel what it was like to live at that time,” he said.
“I was doing research on evolution of dogs, and the story is we did not domesticate dogs. They domesticated themselves about 20,000 years ago,” Williams said,
Luju becomes the focus of attention by a wolf cub named Elji which begins to watch Luju in a nearby cave.
For the first time in history, a wolf becomes friends with a human.
Both hit it off with each other and begin to spend time together, hunting and exploring. Because it is not normal for a young boy to be a friend of a wolf, Luju struggles to keep Elji in his family, and he and Elji finally succeed.
Williams who splits his residency between Elgin and Bayside, said he was influenced to write the story.
“The story has a lot to do with our dog Ellie Blue, who is about 10 years old,” Williams said. “I never was a dog person before, and now I am.”
All of Williams’ books can be found on Amazon. com. Williams said the book is ideal for young adults.