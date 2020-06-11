BAYSIDE – Nestled on a quiet stretch of land in the small community of Bayside, Naylor’s Nursery is definitely off the beaten path, but it still attracts local customers as well as those from as far away as Austin and Houston who are searching for items they can’t find in the big city.
Chris Naylor started Naylor’s Tropical Nursery in 1998, and the business continues today under the direction of Nettie Schneider Hensley, who started working there in April 2018.
Hensley said she never envisioned working in a nursery. She had no background working with plants, but the chance to work in the in lush environment in the great outdoors was an opportunity that was too big to pass up.
“I spent 30 years working as a school secretary — seven for Beeville ISD and 23 for Pettus, and then I was ready to retire,” she said. “Now I am working harder than I’ve ever worked in my life and loving every minute of it. I’m also in better shape than I ever was.”
Watering all the plants in the nursery takes hours each day unless Mother Nature lends a helping hand with abundant rainfall, and Hensley said she spends at least 10 hours a day working on site.
When the previous owner, Chris Naylor, was alive, the business was open seven days a week. Hensley changed the hours to noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday because she lives 30 minutes away, in between Refugio and Goliad. Plus, she spends plenty of time working there when the business is closed.
Because of the neighborly nature of Bayside, she said she is fortunate to be able to rely on volunteers who enjoy spending time at the nursery, and also people in the community who help keep and eye on things while she is away.
“This is a wonderful community — people really look out for you, and I really appreciate that,” Hensley said. “It’s such a blessing.”
James and Lorraine Dyche of Bayside are among those who frequent the nursery in search of plants to beautify their yard and also to lend a helping hand to Hensley.
“We find a little bit of everything here,” James said.
“We are looking for something that won’t grow more than two feet tall, and we’re sure to be able to find it here,” Lorraine said. “I’ve gotten just about everything here for my yard.”
James is also a volunteer who helps at the nursery.
“I used to help Chris on the tractor when he owned the place. I helped rebuild here after Hurricane Harvey. I am also helping Nettie now. We love coming here.”
Lorraine Moeller, also of Bayside, was helping trim trees and clean up at the nursery on a recent Sunday. A former employee, she now works as a volunteer.
“It’s therapy for me,” she said. “I love coming here. I love the scenery — the plants are beautiful. I also get a good workout here.”
Hensley said she learned a great deal from Naylor in the 16 months they worked together. When he died in 2019, she lost not only a friend but she thought she lost a job, as well.
She had four days to get the funding needed to purchase the property, which seemed impossible. Hensley said she received a phone call from someone who told her to rest easy, that work was being done behind the scenes on her behalf.
Then Hensley received a call that an anonymous benefactor purchased the property and had given it to her as a gift.
“My life had spun out of control when Chris died,” Hensley said. “When I got the phone call (about the nursery being given to her), I said, ‘How do I accept something like this?’ The caller said, ‘I’m not asking you — I’m giving it to you.’”
Overwhelmed and appreciative, Hensley said she keeps the nursery going as a labor of love and also a tribute to its former owner.
“I just praise the Lord it worked out like it did,” Hensley said. “I am honoring his memory and also the person who made the donation. This is the toughest thing I’ve done in my life, and I’m loving every minute of it.”
Hensley is still in the process of remodeling the nursery. She plans to have one greenhouse as a place for plants on clearance, “those little scraggley things that need a little TLC,” she said.
She is also working to clear a three-story building on the property that suffered extensive hurricane damage.
“I’ve cleared the top two floors, but I still have the bottom floor to go,” she said.
One area that she plans to clean up and use more extensively is a country store on the property where jars of pickles, jellies and jams are available, as well as other items including home decor.
“When we had a slow season I suggested to Chris that we diversity and add the country store,” Hensley said. “We have also offered community members a chance to sell items that they make there. In the past we’ve had people selling jewelry, baked goods and artwork.
“It’s another way to help people recover from the lasting impact of the hurricane. Right now, the country store is kind of in limbo because I am so busy with the nursery.”
In the future, Hensley said she has dreams of turning the bamboo area at the back of the nursery into an place where food can be served, parties and gatherings held, and even as a wedding venue.
“That’s my dream, something I hope to be able to do some day,” Hensley said. Her father had a dream which he recently told her about in which he described her serving Thanksgiving dinner outside to the family, she said.
“I said, ‘Dad, maybe that’s not a dream; maybe that’s a premonition,’” telling him of her long-term goals for the bamboo garden area. Her inspiration for that area is the book The Secret Garden,” she said.
“That’s a big dream, but it’s a whole separate entity from the nursery,” Hensley said. “It would just be gorgeous with a rock walkway, lights in the trees and such amazing natural beauty.”
Hensley said she fondly recalls the time she spent working with Naylor, something that she thinks of frequently.
“We would sit in two chairs under what we called the “Jesus Tree,” (a tree with branches that stretch out like a cross) and talk,” she said. “He said he felt like I was the answer to his prayers, and I felt he was an answer to my prayers.
“We were so happy when the nursery received the (Refugio County Chamber of Commerce) beautification award. That was the last picture we ever took together.”
Hensley said she plans to turn one of the greenhouses into a tribute area in Naylor’s honor.
“There will be a sign that says, ‘The man, the myth, the legend,” she said. “He taught me so much about plants, and he never threw anything away. He always thought he could find some use for it.”
To Hensley, the business is far more than a nursery, and she said she wants to share that beauty with people who visit.
“I have set up some areas for people to sit and just enjoy the atmosphere here,” Hensley said. “It’s not just about making the sale, but enjoying the peace and environment here. Other people who visit tell me this is a special place to them, too. There’s just something special about it.
“I consider it to be a little bit of heaven on earth. It’s definitely my little slice of paradise.”
Hensley said it’s fun to share that atmosphere with others, and to offer them plants that they may not find anywhere else.
“People come from all over — we’ve had some from Austin and Houston as well as from this area — because they say they can find things here that they can’t find anywhere else,” Hensley said. “I plan to keep growing and building, and I’m always searching for things that are unusual. We want people to have a great experience when they come here. This is a wonderful place, and I love being able to share it.”