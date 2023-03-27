A thousand acres burn

A brush fire on March 3 that charred almost 1,000 acres and required seven volunteer departments to extinguish occurred just hours before Refugio County was to end an outdoor burn ban that had been in effect since January.
Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator and Refugio VFD Chief Ronnie Williams said officials continued with ending the burn ban despite the large fire that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 35 and Farm-to-Market Road 774.
“It was time to end the burn ban because there is a lot of green out there,” Williams said. “We lifted the burn ban knowing that winds were going to change and humidity was going back to where we’re going to be out of that really dry, dangerous position.”
The blaze, which covered 976 acres, began when a pickup from a pipeline company caught fire, according to Williams.
“We felt a little deflated at the end because the wind changed on us,” Williams said. “It switched and came out of the southeast and we had a couple of little flares. But it didn’t affect the main fire. The main fire eventually burned itself out.”
Refugio VFD was dispatched to the fire at approximately 1 p.m. Units were still on the scene until close to midnight.
Williams said there were no structure damages or injuries. He said he hopes the increase in humidity will lessen the chances of similar fires in the upcoming weeks.
“There has been moisture in some parts of the county where the green grass has grown through the dead grass that was killed during the freeze,” Williams said. “Fires shouldn’t be as fast-moving, but there’s still a possibility because there’s still a lot of dead fuel out there.”
Volunteer fire departments from Bayside, Woodsboro, Tivoli, Lamar, Fulton and Rockport assisted Refugio VFD along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Department of Emergency Management.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•