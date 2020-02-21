AUSTWELL-TIVOLI – One senior from each of the county’s high schools will earn the designation of Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Student at the chamber’s annual banquet Saturday, Feb. 22.
Keegan Brumfield, Madison Countryman and Liann Hernandez are the nominees for Austwell-Tivoli High School.
Brumfield is the daughter of Sarah and Jason Brumfield. She has been active in both 4-H and FFA and is secretary of her senior class and treasurer of the A-THS Student Council.
She has served her community in various ways including participating in food and toy drives with her 4-H club.
“As my own personal service project, I hosted a showmanship course for a younger 4-H lamb exhibitor to help prepare him for his first county show, 2019-2020,” she said.
Brumfield credits her decision to transfer to A-THS in 2018 as leading to her personal growth and academic development.
In 2019, the senior opened her small business, “The Flour Shop.”
In the fall, Brumfield will begin classes at Texas A&M University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Communications & Journalism.
Madison Countryman is the daughter of Cassie and Eric Cortez. Her community involvement includes Adopt-a-Beach and volunteering at Sea Fair and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She stated that playing sports and encouragement from her family and teachers helped her to become a better leader, better student and all around person.
She was named Academic All-District in varsity volleyball and basketball and most Valuable Athlete at A-THS.
“After graduation, I plan to attend Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi where I will obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In the future I hope to become a neonatal nurse and intend to make it my goal to bring new lives into a safe and healthy environment,” Countryman said.
Liann Hernandez is the daughter of Esther and Eddie Hernandez. She serves as A-THS Student Council president and as a Tivoli Roughriders reporter. She is active in sports, 4-H and her church.
She explained, “During the summer, I lead youth group nights every Wednesday. I taught others who were my age and younger about theology and what it means to believe in God.”
Because of her involvement in 4-H and other extra-curricular activities, Hernandez said that she is no longer shy or fearful of judgement while interacting with others socially.
Throughout high school, Hernandez has been involved in varsity basketball and volleyball, student council, tennis and cross country,
Her plans are to begin Texas State University in August with a major in marketing or public relations.