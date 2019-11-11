A-TISD hosts Pink Out Day

AUSTWELL-TIVOLI – The Austwell-Tivoli ISD held a Pink Out Day to honor the breast cancer survivors and family members of the district Tuesday, Oct. 29. Linda Duenez and her mother, Dora Garza, were this year’s honorees.
The Pink Heals Tahoe was brought by Mr. Shucks Maddux and his son, Josh.
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales, Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton, and Tivoli Fire Chief Arnulfo Perez participated in the event. A-TISD Superintendent Dolores Vela and Principal Eric Cortez were also in attendance.